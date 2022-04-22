He just wants attention from a significant other! Charlie Puth has been spotted hanging out with a bunch of famous ladies throughout his time in the spotlight. In fact, he’s even reportedly written tons of songs about them!

Although he didn’t divulge any names, the New Jersey native told TikTok followers in March 2022 that his single “That’s Hilarious” was inspired by 2019, which he noted was “the f–king worst year of my life.”

“I’m really excited for the song to come out, but every time I hear it, I’m kind of brought back to a time that was really, really challenging in my life,” Charlie said in the TikTok video, appearing to hold back tears. “It just rears its ugly head every time that I hear it.”

He went on to explain that the track was, in part, about heartbreak.

“I never told people what happened to me and the pain that I went through going through the worst breakup of my life in 2019,” the singer said. “I just wanted to throw it under the carpet and start over and surround myself with better people. But this is the hardest song that I ever had to put together, and I’m so excited for you to hear it.”

Fans have speculated that the song may be about his romance with fellow musician Charlotte Lawrence, whom he was linked to in 2019. However, Charlie has not confirmed the song’s subject, but in September 2019 he did share that he was single with a Twitter post.

“Only because I want ppl to stop asking the question …. Yes I am single now … and please don’t believe everything you read … thank you,” Charlie shared.

Charlotte, for her part, spoke about working with Charlie during an interview with Entertainment Tonight in November 2019, but didn’t confirm or deny the relationship rumors.

“I don’t read [headlines], I don’t look myself up. I don’t look at tagged pictures,” the songstress said at the time. “I think that can be negative, because a lot of things are true, and a lot of things aren’t true. It all gets picked up. I would rather put myself out of it and live my life without having somebody else try to speak for it.”

Of course, Charlotte isn't the only star that Charlie has been linked to over the years.