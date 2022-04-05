When it comes to love, Bella Thorne has been fortunate enough to find it more than once!

While she may be happily engaged to longtime love Benjamin Mascolo, the former Disney Channel star had some drama surrounding her past romances. She even made headlines when dating Mod Sun and Tana Mongeau simultaneously.

“I don’t think anybody will really understand the bonds that I share with Mod or Tana,” the Shake It Up star explained to Gay Times in January 2019. “Yeah, we joke around about poly, but we aren’t in the sense that we don’t put a word, a box or label on too many things. It is what it is.”

In September 2017, Bella confirmed that she and Tana were more than friends. Then, a month later, the actress revealed that she was also dating the “Karma” musician. She and Tana split first, announcing their breakup via social media in February 2019. She and Mod called it quits in April of that same year.

While chatting with Cosmopolitan in November 2019, Bella reflected on the romance and explained that it was “a little difficult” to date “two people at once.”

“I’m just with Ben now, so I’m not seeing any girl currently,” she shared at the time. “If you’re gonna date a guy and a girl at the same time, those people have to really f–k with each other. Or literally f–k with each other. You know what I’m saying? It’s like, it really depends on finding the right mesh of two people.”

When it comes to her relationship with Ben, The Duff star said she’s “never felt like this in my life.”

“I also think that when you find a partner that deals with you well … that seems like a negative connotation but in relationships, everyone has their thing, everyone has their good and bad,” she shared with Elite Daily in April 2021. “With Ben, he always finds a way to really comfort me, and to find a way to make my emotions valid.”

The duo announced their engagement in March 2021 and are preparing to walk down the aisle.

“The truth is, we have so much work, we want to find the time to enjoy the wedding. We don’t want to rush it,” Ben explained to Entertainment Tonight in September 2021. “We don’t want it to be between jobs and projects because it’s such an important moment of our life because it has to be the best days of our life. And it’s already stressful to organize a big wedding like we want to do, so that’s already enough on our plate.”

