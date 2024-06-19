Taylor Swift’s new feud with Billie Eilish has raised the hackles of Kim Kardashian, big time, who’s looking to get involved and tag team against the country superstar with as much mutual support as they can muster!

“Kim and Billie have been quietly connecting for a while, she’s a huge fan of her music and got introduced to her through Justin Bieber,” a source exclusively tells Life & Style. “As soon as Kim heard about this dust up with Taylor she called Billie to offer support and commiserate.”

There have been rumors of a feud bubbling between the pop superstars. The drama ignited in March after the “Ocean Eyes” singer, 22, criticized other major artists for releasing multiple vinyl variants, which some think was a direct jab at Taylor, 34. Taylor has released 20 variants of her The Tortured Poets Department to date, and the project has maintained its No. 1 position since its release on April 19.

The latest drama sparked after Billie called the idea of a three-hour concert “psychotic” in May, saying that “nobody wants that.” Some music fans interpreted this as subtle shade directed at Taylor, given that her concerts typically clock in around three hours. Insiders close to Billie have said that she doesn’t want a public rift with Taylor but has been a victim of unwarranted online attacks by her enormous fan base.

The source says the SKIMS founder, 43, who has her own rocky history with the country singer, is “secretly thrilled” about the feud because “it just proves that Taylor is really a bully and not this perfect angel most people say she is.”

Kim famously gave Billie a shoutout in 2021 after the singer debuted her Lost Cause music video and thanked her for choosing pieces from her SKIMS line for the slumber party-themed music video.

“Kim loves to stir the pot with Taylor. She’s kept quiet lately because she was scared of earning the wrath of her fans but if she can get Billie to fight this battle with her it would be a different story. She’d have one of the most popular and hottest artists on her side,” the source concludes. “Kim isn’t trying to pressure Billie or come on too strong but she’s absolutely got a plan in the works and sees this whole situation as her ticket to getting the last laugh.”

The feud between Kim and Taylor originated from an incident nearly a decade ago, involving Kim’s former husband, Kanye West, who famously rapped, “I made that bitch famous.” This lyric referenced the moment at the 2009 VMAs when Kanye interrupted Taylor’s acceptance speech. Taylor publicly voiced her objection to being called “that bitch” after the song was released in 2016, prompting Kim to release a video of a conversation between Taylor and Kanye where Taylor appeared to give her approval for the lyric.

Taylor has maintained that the video was altered, telling Time in December 2023, “You have a fully manufactured frame job, in an illegally recorded phone call, which Kim Kardashian edited and then put out to say to everyone that I was a liar. I thought that moment of backlash was going to define me negatively for the rest of my life.”

“That took me down psychologically to a place I’ve never been before,” the “I Knew You Were Trouble” singer clapped back. “Trash takes itself out every single time.”