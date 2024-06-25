Travis Kelce didn’t hold back while speaking about his relationship with Taylor Swift in a new interview. While appearing on the Monday, June 24, episode of the “Bussin’ With the Boys” podcast, Travis explained why he’s not shy about flaunting their relationship.

“It’s like, you want to keep things private, but at the same time, I’m not here to hide anything,” the NFL star, 34, explained. “Like, that’s my girl. That’s my lady. I’m proud of that. I’m not sitting here trying to juggle, ‘How can I keep this under wraps?’ You just don’t want to let everybody into your personal life and be able to comment on it knowing that everything she does is getting a headline.”

Travis admitted that people coming to his house once he started dating Taylor, 34, was the wildest part of the whole situation, but said he has no problem with all of the attention aside from that.

“It’s a different demographic than the NFL, really, so it’s been cool to kind of dabble in that and see her following and everything,” he shared. “It’s been fun because it’s a lot more kids being into the game and the Chiefs fans have turned into a lot of her fans … her fans have turned into Chiefs fans. I’ve had fun with just about every aspect of it, but when you’re at home, you want privacy and you don’t always get that.”

While the A-list couple has managed to maintain some privacy amid their relationship, they’ve also shown up to support one another in some of the most public settings. Most recently, Travis attended three of Taylor’s sold-out Eras tour concerts at Wembley Stadium in London. At the Sunday, June 23, show, he even got on stage and participated in a small portion of the show.

For her part, Taylor went to 13 of her man’s football games during the 2023-2024 season. She even greeted the tight end on the field to help him celebrate when he won the AFC Championship and Super Bowl.

In Taylor’s last serious relationship with Joe Alwyn, which lasted for more than six years, the two were rarely photographed in public together. As she explained in her 2020 documentary, Miss Americana, “We decided together that we wanted our relationship to be private.”

The two split in April 2023 and Taylor then seemed to have a change of heart about avoiding public attention. “Life is short. Have adventures,” she said in December 2023. “Me locking myself away in a house for a lot of years – I’ll never get that time back. I’m more trusting now than I was six years ago.”

Meanwhile, Joe, 33, recently opened up about the breakup for the first time. “I would hope that anyone and everyone can empathize and understand the difficulties that come with the end of a long, loving, fully committed relationship of over six and a half years,” he said. “That is a hard thing to navigate.”

Of the public nature of the breakup, he added, “There is always going to be a gap between what is known and what is said. I have made my peace with that.”