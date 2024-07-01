Travis Kelce Hypes Up Taylor as They Leave Dublin Eras Tour

Travis Kelce was the ultimate hype man for girlfriend Taylor Swift as they left her third Dublin, Ireland, Eras tour concert together. After surprising Taylor by arriving halfway through the Sunday, June 30, show, Travis reunited with the pop star backstage and they exited the stadium together.

Hundreds of screaming fans were waiting in the wings to catch a glimpse of Taylor, 34, and they got quite a show as she left with her man. Both she and Travis had huge smiles on their faces while they waved to onlookers. Travis, 34, let Taylor have her moment in the spotlight and proudly stopped to hype her up to the crowd of excited Swifties. He gestured to her and stopped to clap for her during the sweet moment.

Taylor stopped and pretended to look annoyed with the NFL star when she noticed what he was doing, only to then burst out laughing and run closer to him. They linked arms before waving to the fans one last time.

Travis attended a wedding in Los Angeles on the evening of Saturday, June 29, so he missed Taylor’s first two shows in Dublin. However, he jetted out of the United States as fast as he could to make it in time for the final concert. The “Blank Space” singer was in the middle of her Folklore and Evermore set when Travis walked into the stadium, catching the attention of fans near the VIP tent. A huge smile flashed across Taylor’s face when she spotted her man making his way through the crowd.

Which Is Your Favorite Taylor’s Version Album?

Last weekend, the Kansas City Chiefs star attended all three of Taylor’s shows at Wembley Stadium in London. He even got on stage one of the nights and participated in a skit with Taylor and her dancers. Now, the couple will hopefully get some alone time together, as the Grammy winner’s next show isn’t until Thursday, July 4, in Amsterdam.

Getty (2)

Despite their busy schedules, Taylor and Travis have made a point to support each other whenever they can. During the 2023-2024 NFL season, Taylor made a similar effort when she made it to the Super Bowl in Las Vegas just one day after performing thousands of miles away in Japan. Travis also spent less than 72 hours in Australia when Taylor had some shows there earlier this year.

“It’s like, you want to keep things private, but at the same time, I’m not here to hide anything,” the professional athlete said in a recent interview. “Like, that’s my girl. That’s my lady. I’m proud of that.”

Taylor expressed a similar sentiment in her December 2023 interview with Time magazine, where she was named Person of the Year. “When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves,” she gushed. “We’re showing up for each other. Other people are there and we don’t care. The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other.”