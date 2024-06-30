Travis Kelce Returns to Taylor Swift’s Show in Dublin

Talk about dedication! Travis Kelce attended a wedding in Calabasas, California, on June 29, but the NFL star managed to make it back across the pond in time for night 3 of girlfriend Taylor Swift’s Eras tour in Dublin, Ireland, on Sunday, June 30.

Videos from fans on social media showed Travis, 34, arriving at Aviva Stadium with his ever-present sidekick and best friend, Ross Travis, by his side. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end was sporting a fitted white T-shirt, brown pants and all-white tennis shoes as he walked into the venue.

Travis looked fresh and ready for another night of bopping along to Taylor’s tunes, despite laughing and dancing with friends at Chiefs teammate Clyde Edwards-Helaire and JoJo O’Conner’s wedding reception the previous night. Photos on social media showed Travis wearing an all-black ensemble – from his suit to his glasses to his shoes. The Ohio native was seen seemingly dancing around with his friends and posing for photos.

The NFL pro has traveled all around the world to watch Taylor, 34, perform. The first time he attended the Eras tour, he infamously joked about how he had planned on giving the “All Too Well” singer a friendship bracelet with his number on it back in the summer of 2023, before the two were a couple. However, his plans were foiled when he learned that Taylor didn’t speak to anyone before or after her shows to preserve her voice for performances.

Once they went public with their relationship, Travis traveled to Buenos Aires, Argentina, in November 2023, and stood beside Taylor’s dad, Scott Swift, in the audience. Taylor changed up the lyrics to her song “Karma” that night to give a sweet wink to their blossoming romance. After the show ended, video footage filmed by a fan showed Taylor run into Travis’ arms backstage and the two kissed.

While football season kept Travis busy through the winter, less than two weeks after his team won their third Super Bowl, he traveled to Sydney, Australia, in February. While there, he and the “Betty” songstress spent some time at the local zoo, which he later spoke about during an episode of his podcast, “New Heights.”

“Saw a tiger sitting up in a treehouse. That s–t was f–king sweet, ain’t gonna lie. Saw a lion close up,” Travis shared. “Dude, when you hear that [roar] — ‘cause I had Taylor take a picture — it just was like, ‘Oh my gosh.’”

The following month, Travis made his way to Singapore for two of Taylor’s shows. After Taylor finished up the South American leg of the Eras tour, she took a two-month break and enjoyed her time with Travis back in the States.

The Grammy winner started the European leg of her tour on May 9, and Travis was spotted in the crowd with pals Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid during the May 12th show in Paris, France. Fans filmed footage of the football player singing along to several of Taylor’s songs with Ross by his side.

Travis made his biggest splash at the “Fortnight” singer’s shows in London. He and several other celebrities, including his brother, Jason Kelce, and his wife, Kylie Kelce, attended Taylor’s performances in London, but it was only Travis who managed to blow Swifties’ minds when he appeared on stage as one of Taylor’s backup dancers during the final show in the city.