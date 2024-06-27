Joe Alwyn was spotted out and about in London just three days after ex Taylor Swift was joined onstage by new boyfriend Travis Kelce at her Eras tour show at Wembley Stadium.

The Conversations With Friends actor, 33, attended a star-studded dinner hosted by Gucci with Ryan Gosling, Salma Hayek and more on Wednesday, June 26. Joe was photographed wearing black pants with red and green lining at the bottom, a matching jacket and white shirt as he entered Mount St. Restaurant in Mayfair.

The outing comes less than one week after Taylor, 34, performed three shows in London. She surprised fans by bringing out Travis, 34, to participate in a sketch during the Tortured Poets Department portion of the show, which was heavily inspired by her splits from Joe and Matty Healy.