Taylor Swift’s beloved backup dancer Kameron N. Saunders reacted to sharing the stage with Travis Kelce during his Eras tour debut performance and had nothing but high praises for the NFL star.

“Trav … I had the time of my life being an absolute HAM with you on stage. This was such a full circle moment for me. I have been to countless Chiefs games with my family over the years to support my baby brother [Khalen Saundders],” Kam, 31, captioned the Tuesday, June 25, Instagram post. “Three of those 4 years he was with the Chiefs we went to the Super Bowl and won twice … ABSOLUTE LEGACY!!! And now for you and I to share the biggest stage in the world with boss lady … full circle! The Saunders family loves you, Trav! (Including our mom LMAO) thank you for your heart and kindness and goofiness.”

Kam shared a carousel of stills and a video of the act during night three of the Eras tour concert on Sunday, June 23. Travis, 34, came across the post and expressed his love for the Saunders family in the comment section.

“Kam! The Saunders brothers were already my favorites. From winning super bowls with Sir Bink @khalennotkaylen to having fun bringing Tay back to life on the stage with you the other night [sic],” the Kansas City Chiefs tight end wrote, adding, “and even hanging with Mama Saunders, cheering you on in Australia! More memories to come!!”

One day prior, the professional dancer shared a screenshot of a message via X of a Swiftie who recognized Travis’ achievements with both Saunders brothers. The post included a photo of Travis on stage with Kam alongside a snapshot of a uniformed Travis heading into the locker rooms with Khalen and touching fans’ hands.

Khalen gave his brother his flowers via X on Monday, June 24, when he reshared the viral performance and included a sweet message.

“Just a couple of the Bros. That boy T-soul was made for this @tkelce x Big Bro. And @taylorswift13 let me get an audition for the next tour #ProudBrother,” the New Orleans Saints NFL star wrote.

Kam Saunders/ Instagram

Travis’ surprise cameo during The Tortured Poets Department section of Taylor’s concert electrified Wembley Stadium in London. The “New Heights” podcast cohost matched the energy of Ken and Taylor’s other male backup dancers as they donned tuxedos and long tophats.

The “Fortnight” singer was blown away by the performance and shared pictures and videos from the show later that day.

“Wembley Stadium round one was so surreal. Looking out into crowds of 90,000 fans each night and hearing that VOLUME … Those were some of the loudest crowds I’ve ever heard. Acoustic sections went OFF,” Taylor, 34, captioned the post. “And I’m still cracking up/swooning over @killatrav’s Eras Tour debut. Never going to forget these shows. Can’t wait to do it 5 more times in August. Up next: Dublin!!”

The London stop of the Eras tour brought out all the stars. On Night 1, Prince William went viral after a video showed him shaking it off with eldest kids Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Tom Cruise and Liam Hemsworth jammed out the following night. Meanwhile, Paul McCartney and Jon Bon Jovi let loose on closing night.