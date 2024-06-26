Taylor Swift’s ex Joe Alwyn finally broke his silence on their shocking split, something a source exclusively tells Life & Style the “Karma” singer was “shocked” about.

“While Joe doesn’t want to play these silly games about lyrics — that’s not his style — he did feel like he should set the record straight,” an insider tells Life & Style. “He had a good run with Taylor, but they’ve both moved on, and he has no desire to rehash their past. He spoke up because not every song that mentions London or alludes to an ex is about him, which is why he said something.”

The source continues, “She was definitely shocked Joe commented, since he’s super private and never wanted to do anything too public when they were together.”

Taylor, 34, and Joe, 33, were famously private throughout their six-and-a-half year relationship. The “Conversations With Friends” star broke his silence following their April 2023 split in an interview with The Sunday Times published on June 15.

Who Is Your Favorite Collaborator on Taylor Swift’s TTPD?

“In thinking on what I was going to say, I would think and hope that anyone and everyone can empathize,” he said on whether he has listened to Taylor’s latest album, The Tortured Poets Department. “This isn’t a direct answer to your question, but just thinking about what I want to talk about.”

He continued, “I would hope that anyone and everyone can empathize and understand the difficulties that come with the end of a long, loving, fully committed relationship of over six and a half years. That is a hard thing to navigate.”

While Taylor was not expecting her ex to speak publicly regarding their split, the source tells Life & Style, “It’s a different side of Joe that Taylor has never seen, but she respects that he wanted to clear the air.”

The “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart” singer opened up to TIME during her Person of the Year profile in December 2023 about changing her perspective on privacy amid her new relationship with boyfriend Travis Kelce.

“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves. We’re showing up for each other. Other people are there and we don’t care,” Taylor said. “The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And [Travis and I are] just proud of each other.”

She continued, “Life is short. Have adventures. Me locking myself away in a house for a lot of years, I’ll never get that time back. I’m more trusting now than I was six years ago.”

A separate source told Life & Style earlier this month that Taylor was “so proud” of her Super Bowl champion beau, 34, after he seemingly threw subtle shade at her ex during his appearance on the June 24 episode of the “Bussin’ With the Boys” podcast.

“It’s like, you want to keep things private, but at the same time, I’m not here to hide anything,” the Kansas City Chiefs star told host Will Compton. “Like, that’s my girl. That’s my lady. I’m proud of that. I’m not sitting here trying to juggle, ‘How can I keep this under wraps?’ You just don’t want to let everybody into your personal life and be able to comment on it knowing that everything she does is getting a headline.”