Taylor Swift Reacts to Travis Kelce Shading Joe Alwyn

Taylor Swift is so “proud” of how boyfriend Travis Kelce is extremely open and gushing about their romance, and how he threw subtle shade at her ultra-private ex Joe Alwyn, a source tells Life & Style exclusively.

“Travis keeps proving that he’s Taylor’s guy through and through. He not only fans out over her music, which her followers simply adore about him, but he’s standing up for his lady by throwing some shade at her ex, Joe Alwyn, by saying he would never hide their romance,” the insider reveals.

During the Monday, June 24, episode of the “Bussin’ With the Boys” podcast, Travis, 34, explained why he’s not shy about flaunting their relationship.

“It’s like, you want to keep things private, but at the same time, I’m not here to hide anything,” the Kansas City Chiefs star told host Will Compton. “Like, that’s my girl. That’s my lady. I’m proud of that. I’m not sitting here trying to juggle, ‘How can I keep this under wraps?’ You just don’t want to let everybody into your personal life and be able to comment on it knowing that everything she does is getting a headline.”

Taylor, 34, and Travis’ romance is a far cry from her six-year relationship with Joe, 33, where they were photographed on only a handful of occasions and the English actor never spoke about her publicly.

“Travis didn’t understand why Taylor and Joe were so secretive, but now he realizes that it was Joe who wanted to protect his privacy at all costs. Travis is the complete opposite. He’s pretty much shouting his love for Taylor from every rooftop he can find,” the source shares.

“The winner in all of this is Taylor of course, she loves that her guy is proud of what they have and that he isn’t afraid to show it. She’s never been happier in all her life,” the insider adds.

The “Anti-Hero” singer swooned over how happy she was to be in a public romance after being named TIME‘s Person of the Year on December 6, 2023.

Taylor revealed that their romance began shortly after Travis lamented on his “New Heights” podcast in July 2023 how he tried and failed to give her a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it at the singer’s Kansas City, Missouri, Eras tour stop.

“This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell. We started hanging out right after that. So, we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to know each other,” she explained.

The Pennsylvania native revealed they were “already a couple” when she attended her first Chiefs game on September 24, 2023.

“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves,” she explained. “We’re showing up for each other. Other people are there and we don’t care.”

Taylor seemed to subtly diss her relationship with Joe when professing how happy she was with Travis.

“The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And [Travis and I are] just proud of each other,” she confessed.

Taylor also pointed at the exact time frame of when she was with Joe when she said, “Life is short. Have adventures. Me locking myself away in a house for a lot of years, I’ll never get that time back. I’m more trusting now than I was six years ago.”

While Joe dating Taylor during her 2018 Reputation world tour, he was never seen. So far, Travis has flown all over the world to attended Eras tour shows, including stops in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Sydney, Australia, Singapore, Paris, France, and her three shows at London’s Wembley Stadium from June 21 through June 23.

At the final show, the three-time Super Bowl champ joined his girlfriend on stage in a top hat and tails for the interlude between “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived” and “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart,” as the audience went wild.