Travis Kelce ‘Had 1 Night of Rehearsal’ Before Eras Tour Debut

Travis Kelce learned from the best and reportedly “only had one night of rehearsal” before making his Eras tour debut onstage with girlfriend Taylor Swift on Sunday, June 23.

“Taylor was beaming from ear to ear as Travis took on the dapper role. The two are hoping he can make a cameo again in the future,” a source told Entertainment Tonight in a story published two days after the magical moment.

The “So High School” singer made her mark in London after her three shows at Wembley Stadium. On the final night, fans roared in excitement when Travis, 34, appeared on stage in a tophat costume while performing in the transitional act between “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived” and “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart.”

Accompanied by two of Taylor’s backup dancers, Travis skipped his way down the stage where he picked up his lady, who was acting asleep, and carried her to the couch on the other side of the stage. Once Taylor, 34, was “awake,” the NFL star freshened up her makeup before she rocked the stage once again.

According to the outlet’s source, “Taylor and Travis have recently discussed Travis making an appearance onstage at the Eras tour when timing was right, and they finally made it happen.”

The decision was mutually enjoyable for the pair as “Travis was so excited to support Taylor onstage” and she “couldn’t be happier to feature him, especially during such a fun, pivotal scene in the show.”

After shining in front of the sold-out crowd, Travis changed back into his clothes and headed back into the VIP tent where he was applauded by Taylor’s mother, Andrea Swift. That wasn’t the only parent who supported the moment as Travis’ mom, Donna Kelce, re-shared a video of her son’s immaculate performance via Facebook.

On Monday, June 24, Taylor reflected on her star-studded three-night run via Instagram and gave her man a shoutout in the caption.

Getty

“I’m still cracking up/swooning over @killatrav’s Eras Tour debut. Never going to forget these shows,” the “Karma” singer wrote, adding, “Can’t wait to do it 5 more times in August. Up next: Dublin!!” The Kansas City Chiefs tight end made it in three photos included in the carousel. Taylor kicked off the post with a snapshot of Travis’ mini-solo moment, followed by a photo of him carrying her with ease and concluded the post with a video of their performance.

After the night three show, the couple partied into the wee hours of the next morning at Chiltern Firehouse in London.

While Travis locked down the choreography rather quickly, he had an optimal amount of time to watch the show from the VIP tent after attending a handful of shows.

Earlier this month, a source exclusively told Life & Style that Travis was jealous of Taylor’s male dancers, but it seems like they were his teachers!

“He trusts Taylor but that doesn’t mean he’s fine seeing her surrounded by all these hot guys,” the source explained. “He’s a very macho, Alpha-male guy, his ego gets triggered pretty easily, and even if these guys don’t stand a chance with her he still has major pangs of jealousy, especially when he sees her getting showered with attention by them.”