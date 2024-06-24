Travis Kelce celebrated with Taylor Swift’s mom, Andrea Swift, after he made his stage debut at the Eras tour.

Shortly after Travis, 34, joined Taylor, 34, on stage to perform a skit before her “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart” performance at her show in London on June 23, the professional athlete returned to the VIP tent he had been watching the concert in earlier. Travis was met with cheers from the other VIPs in the tent upon his return, including Andrea, 66. Other guests in the tent included Sophie Turner, Andrew Scott and Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

One TikTok video from the evening showed Andrea cheering for Travis as he got comfortable in the tent. While Taylor’s dad, Scott Swift, wasn’t visible in the VIP tent, another fan shared a video via X in which he seemingly expressed his shock over Travis’ cameo. As Taylor was heard singing “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart,” Scott, 72, appeared to say he “didn’t even know” Travis was taking the stage during the Tortured Poets Department set on the show.

After watching the concert for the first two nights of the London shows from the VIP tent, Travis had a memorable stage debut when he entered with dancers Kam Saunders and Jan Ravnik during the third performance. The three men matched in black tuxedos and top hats, while the professional athlete picked Taylor up from off the ground and carried her over to a couch on the stage. Travis pretended to apply her makeup and Taylor changed out of her white dress before she continued to sing.

One day after her third show at Wembley Stadium in London, Taylor took to Instagram to reflect on his surprise appearance.

“I’m still cracking up/swooning over @killatrav’s Eras Tour debut,” the “Fortnight” singer wrote alongside several photos from the shows, including two photographs of her and Travis on stage and a video of him clicking his heels together as he jumped in the air. “Never going to forget these shows. Can’t wait to do it five more times in August. Up next: Dublin!!”

Not only was Taylor clearly pleased with Travis’ appearance, but many of her fans also rushed to social media to gush about the cameo. “Taylor and Travis are so sweet,” one person wrote via X. Another added, “Maybe Travis Kelce didn’t publicly propose to Taylor Swift but he sure as hell won the day by making a surprise appearance on stage during the Eras Tour London N3, in his rookie year no less.”

Several of Taylor’s backup dancers also took to Instagram to share their relatable reactions to the moment. “@killatrav with the special appearance tonight,” Natalie Peterson, who is one of the “Cornelia Street” singer’s 15 dancers, wrote via her Instagram Story along with a video from the show.

Gareth Cattermole/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Kam, 31, also reflected on the moment by sharing his personal connection to Travis. “Travis Kelce has now performed with both Saunders Brothers,” read a caption from a fan account, which the dancer reshared. The caption was referencing the fact that Kam’s brother Khalen Saunders previously played with the Ohio native on the Kansas City Chiefs from 2019 to 2023.