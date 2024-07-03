Travis Kelce spilled all the tea about his appearance on the Eras tour stage with Taylor Swift. On the Wednesday, July 3, episode of his “New Heights” podcast, the NFL star opened up about how his onstage cameo came about.

It turns out that Travis, 34, was the one who first had the idea that he could participate in Taylor’s show. “I initially mentioned it to Tay,” he told brother Jason Kelce. “I was like, ‘How funny would it be if I just, like, rolled out on one of the bikes during the 1989 act, that era?’ She started laughing. She was like, ‘Would you seriously be up for something like that?’ And I was just like, ‘What? I would love to do that. Are you kidding me? I’ve seen the show enough. Might as well just put me to work here.’”

At that point, it was Taylor, 34, who “found the perfect part of the show” for Travis to make an appearance. “It was the safest option,” he admitted, later adding, “It’s such a fun and playful part of the show. It was, like, the perfect area or perfect time for me to go up there, just be a ham, and have some fun, not only with her, Kam [Saunders] and Jan [Ravnik], but the crowd and really try and get everybody excited for the rest of the show. It was awesome. I had an absolute blast.”

Travis’ onstage cameo took place during Taylor’s third show at Wembley Stadium in London on June 23. He accompanied dancers Kam, 31, and Jan, 29, in helping bring Taylor back to life before her performance of “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart” during The Tortured Poets Department set. His job was to carry Taylor to a couch in the middle of the stage.

Which Is Your Favorite Taylor’s Version Album?

The professional athlete said it was an “honor” to be on stage with his girlfriend and her two dancers. “The one thing I told myself is, ‘Do not drop the baby. Do not drop this. Do not drop Taylor on your way over to the damn couch,’” Travis laughed. “The golden rule was do not drop Taylor. Get her to the couch safely. Hold onto the baby.” Luckily the performance went off without a hitch.

He also hinted that he could show up again on stage in the future. “Might not be the last time,” Travis teased. “You guys will have to keep showing up for the Eras Tour to see if I pop out of the stage and whatnot.”

Travis had to return to the United States after some time in London to attend a wedding in Los Angeles on June 29. However, he quickly made his way back across the pond to support Taylor at her Dublin, Ireland, show on Sunday, June, 30.

Getty

The Kansas City Chiefs star arrived in the middle of the concert and Taylor’s face lit up with a huge smile when she spotted him in the VIP tent. After the show, the couple went out to a pub with Stevie Nicks, who was in the audience as well. Travis noted on “New Heights,” which was likely recorded on Tuesday, July 2, that he was no longer in Ireland, but did not specify his location. Taylor’s next show is on Thursday, July 4, in Amsterdam.