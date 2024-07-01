Taylor Swift couldn’t hide her excitement when she noticed Travis Kelce arrive at her Dublin, Ireland, Eras tour show in the middle of her performance.

Fans captured the sweet moment on video as Taylor’s face completely lit up when she saw Travis, 34, in the VIP tent at the Sunday, June 30, concert. The pop star was singing “August” during the Folklore and Evermore segment of the setlist. Another angle of Travis’ arrival showed him waving at Taylor, 34, with both hands and he also had a big smile on his face.

Travis wasted no time flying to Ireland after attending a friend’s wedding in Los Angeles on the evening of June 29. Taylor likely didn’t know exactly what time her boyfriend would be arriving and she looked beyond excited when she realized that he made it before the end of the show.

The two were then able to reunite backstage and fan videos showed them leaving the stadium together. They had their arms wrapped around each other and waved to onlookers who had a glimpse of the backstage area. The NFL star eventually unraveled from Taylor and used both hands to applaud her. He also stepped aside to let her have her moment in the spotlight and even gestured toward her with both arms to hype her up to the crowd.

Taylor’s next Eras tour show is in Amsterdam on Thursday, July 4, so she and Travis will seemingly have a few days off together before she has to return to work. They also recently spent time together in London after the professional athlete attended three sold-out concerts at Wembley Stadium.

Which Is Your Favorite Taylor’s Version Album?

Prior to that, the couple was apart for several weeks while Travis dealt with prior commitments back in the United States. However, they did sneak away for a few days together in Lake Como, Italy, in May before he returned home. With the 2024 NFL season fast approaching, and Taylor’s tour continuing in Europe until the end of August, these two will have to soak up as much time as they can together in the coming weeks.

The pair’s one-year anniversary is coming up, as they started seeing each other shortly after Travis attended the Eras tour in Kansas City in July 2023. Following the concert, he discussed the experience on his “New Heights” podcast, where he admitted that he’d wanted to give Taylor a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it after the show. However, he didn’t get a chance to meet her.

Luckily, Taylor heard the shout-out and they “started hanging out right after that,” she revealed in a December 2023 interview. The A-listers went public with their relationship in September 2023 when Taylor attended a Kansas City Chiefs game with Travis’ family and friends.

After the summer European leg of the Eras tour, Taylor will have a break throughout September, so she’ll be able to support her man when he takes the field again. The tour will be in the United States and Canada from October to mid-December, so the pair’s schedules will line up much better once summer is over.