Travis Kelce 'Sprinted' to Meet Taylor Swift in Amsterdam

Travis Kelce won’t make Taylor Swift wait for him. Comedian Nikki Glaser revealed that she witnessed the Kansas City Chiefs tight end running as fast as he could to make it to his girlfriend by the end of her concert in Amsterdam on July 6.

“We’re on our way out early and we just spotted Travis [Kelce] sprinting through the halls to get backstage,” Nikki, 40, said in a TikTok video posted on the night of the show, which was Taylor’s final of three back-to-back performances at Johan Cruyff Arena in the Netherlands. “I’ve met him before [but] I didn’t have time to say anything but, ‘We love you, Travis.’ And we do.”

Nikki and her parents attended the July 5 and July 6 concerts, both of which Travis, 34, watched via the VIP box at the stadium. The NFL star reunited with Taylor, also 34, backstage and walked out of the arena holding her hand after both shows.

The July 6 concert was particularly special for the couple, as it was just before the one-year anniversary of Travis’ very first Eras tour concert in Kansas City in July 2023. He brought a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it to the show with the intention of giving it to the pop star, but he never got the chance. However, the Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? host talked about his attempt on his “New Heights” podcast with brother Jason Kelce and captured Taylor’s attention, which led to the start of their romance.

The “Cruel Summer” hitmaker seemingly celebrated the anniversary at her third Amsterdam show by performing a special acoustic mashup. One song in the mashup was “So High School,” which many fans believe she wrote about Travis. Another was “Mary’s Song,” featuring lyrics about the numbers 87 and 89 — Travis’ football jersey number and the year both stars were born.

Gareth Cattermole/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Finally, Taylor sang “Everything Has Changed” and appeared to direct the tune at her boyfriend. Travis even became emotional and was seen wiping away tears as he watched the performance.

Travis has been spending as much time with his girlfriend as possible on the European leg of her tour before he begins training for the 2024-2025 NFL season. Before the Amsterdam shows, he attended her final show in Dublin, Ireland, on June 30. The football player also went to all three of Taylor’s concerts at Wembley Stadium in London on June 21, 22 and 23. Night three featured a special surprise for fans, as Travis joined Taylor and her dancers on stage for her “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart” skit.

“I initially mentioned it to Tay,” Travis told Jason, 36, of the idea on the July 3 episode of “New Heights.” “I was like, ‘How funny would it be if I just, like, rolled out on one of the bikes during the 1989 act, that era?’ She started laughing. She was like, ‘Would you seriously be up for something like that?’ And I was just like, ‘What? I would love to do that. Are you kidding me? I’ve seen the show enough. Might as well just put me to work here.’”