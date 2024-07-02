Nikki Glaser's Parents on Julia Roberts, Travis Kelce Video

Nikki Glaser is a bona fide Swiftie and even took her parents, Julie Glaser and Edward Glaser, to the Dublin stop of the Eras tour. After they enjoyed the show, the family matriarch had a champagne problem over the viral video of Julia Roberts rubbing Travis Kelce’s arm while chatting in the VIP tent of his girlfriend Taylor Swift’s concert.

The comedian, 40, shared a video via Instagram on Monday, July 1, of her mother reacting to the moment between the A-listers and deemed it “gross.” In a follow-up video, Julie showed her husband the clip, who chuckled at the interaction between the Pretty Woman actress, 56, and NFL star, 34.

Edward said Julia scratching Travis’ chest was “weird” and pointed out that he was “trying to get away from her.”

“She’s trying to French kiss him right now!” Julie joked to her hubby, adding, “Just kidding. She would.”

The Glasers enjoyed the final Dublin show from the stands on June 30, while Julia and Travis were in the VIP tent. A video of their conversation went viral as the two seemingly had a heartwarming exchange where Julia appeared to say, “I’m so happy for you guys.” The Kansas City Chiefs tight end smiled and giggled in response and held onto Julia’s wrist as a thank you gesture.

Nikki Glaser/ Instagram

After getting off the post-concert high, Nikki realized that her mother’s silly reaction video made headlines.

“Uh oh,” Nikki wrote via Instagram Stories on Tuesday, July 2, alongside a screenshot of a headline about her mom. She followed up the post with more headlines, writing, “My parents are going to issue an apology soon.”

The next story was a clip of Julie, who admitted that calling Julia’s actions “gross” was the wrong descriptive word to use.

“I’m issuing an apology right now for using the word, ‘Gross,’ – But I think it was really weird,” she said. “I meant to say, ‘Weird.’ Not, ‘Gross and weird.’”

Although the moment between the Eat, Pray, Love actress and Catching Kelce alum was the talk of the night, the concert had many magical moments for everyone in the crowd – including Taylor, 34. The Grammy-winning artist lit up on stage when she was surprised to see her man in the audience as he attended a wedding in Los Angeles the night before.

Meanwhile, Nikki enjoyed her 13th Taylor Swift concert alongside her parents, who sat on opposite sides of their daughter.

Julie belted “Enchanted” as she clapped her hands to the beat and donned a suit ensemble with a black and shimmery blazer.

Edward, on the other hand, felt the love and energy inside Aviva Stadium and got emotional as he stood in awe of the moment.

“My dad cried when we all cheered for her after ‘Champagne Problems.’ How cute is this,” she wrote.

As they walked out of the arena, Edward gave his final critique of his first Taylor Swift concert.

Getty

“Fantastic. I loved it,” he told Nikki, who replied, “Yeah?”

“Yeah,” Edward said, adding, “What a spectacle. So much fun. I loved the crowd too.”

The stand-up comedian also shared the emotional video of her father to Instagram Reels and Swiftie dads united in the comments section of the post.

“Dad here. It’s because he knows how much joy it’s bringing you. Soak it up while he’s still around,” one person wrote.

A second fan commented, “Awe Papa Glaser is so in touch with emotions I love it. As a musician himself I’m sure he was moved by the entire show. Looks like the Swifties have a new fan.”