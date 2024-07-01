Julia Roberts seemingly told Travis Kelce that she’s “happy” for him and girlfriend Taylor Swift amid their romance.

While attending the Eras tour in Dublin, Ireland, on June 30, a fan captured footage of Julia, 56, and Travis, 34, sharing a sweet moment in the VIP tent. The Pretty Woman actress placed her hands on Travis’ arms as she spoke to him, and he laughed as he grabbed her arm.

After the video was posted via X, one social media user pointed out that Julia appeared to be telling Travis, “I’m so happy for you guys.”

Several other social media users agreed with the lip reading, and many rushed to the comments section to note how nice the exchange was. “I’ve watched it a few times. It sure does seem like that is what she is saying at the end of the clip [sic],” one person commented. Another chimed in, “She’s so sweet.”

Many fans weren’t sure if Travis would make it to the June 30 show, as he was in Los Angeles the day before to attend a friend’s wedding. However, the professional athlete wasted no time and flew to Ireland to make sure he could cheer on Taylor, 34, before her final show in Dublin ended.

The “Cruel Summer” singer couldn’t contain her excitement when she noticed Travis in the audience during her performance of “August.” Taylor’s face lit up when she saw her boyfriend in the crowd, which was captured on video and shared via social media.

Following the concert, the couple reunited backstage and wrapped their arms around each other as they waved to fans. Travis eventually let go of his girlfriend so that he could applaud her and raised his arms to encourage the crowd to keep cheering.

Not only were Travis and Julia in the audience, but Stevie Nicks was another A-list star to travel to Dublin for the show. During the acoustic set of the show, Taylor pointed out that Stevie, 76, was there and explained that she inspired one of the surprise song choices.

“I’ve never played this song live at all and the reason I want to play this tonight is because a friend of mine is here, who is watching the show and has really been one of the reasons why I or any female artist gets to do what we do,” she told the crowd. “She paved the way for us.”

Taylor continued, “She has become friends with so many female artists just to be a guiding hand. I can’t tell you how rare that is. She’s a hero of mine and also someone I could tell her any secret [and] she’d never tell anybody. She’s really helped me through so much over the years. I’m talking about Stevie Nicks.”

Charles McQuillan/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

The “Enchanted” singer then began to sing her song “Clara Bow,” which references Stevie throughout the song, mashed up with “The Lucky One.”

“You look like Stevie Nicks / In ’75, the hair and lips / Crowd goes wild at her fingertips / Half moonshine, a full eclipse,” Taylor sings in “Clara Bow,” which is featured on her April 2024 album The Tortured Poets Department.