Jimmy Kimmel reflected on partying with Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce while attending a star-studded party at Paul McCartney’s house in Los Angeles.

“We were invited to a dinner that night and then the host of the dinner got invited to that party and said, ‘Why don’t we all go to the party?’ And so we went to the party,” Jimmy, 56, said while recalling how he and his wife, Molly McNearney, got invited to the party while appearing on the Wednesday, June 26, episode of “The Howard Stern Show.”

After noting that Travis, 34, is “very good-looking,” Jimmy explained that he mingled with Taylor, 34. He then shared that the “Cruel Summer” singer “kinda tapped into the house system” and streamed music from her iPhone. It appears that Taylor chose a good playlist, as the late night host noted that “people were dancing in the kitchen – including Molly.”

Not only was Jimmy impressed with Taylor’s attendance, but the party also included A-listers Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Bruce Springsteen, Mick Jagger, Steven Spielberg and Ringo Starr.

“I think what you do at a party like that is you gravitate toward the people you already know, and you go, ‘Can you believe that this is happening and that we’re here?”’ Jimmy said. “And you kinda leave it at that.”

He then added that he also had the opportunity to “chat” with Bruce, 74. “We talked about Elvis, and we talked about — I don’t know — just being in L.A,” he continued. “We even had that moment, like, ‘Can you believe this party?’ Even Bruce Springsteen was like, ‘This is some party!’”

Molly, 46, explained that she was “so relieved to see” friends Jennifer, 55, and Courteney, 60, at the bash, and admitted they stood “in the corner” as they took everything in.

“It was one of those parties where I didn’t know how to hold my body,” she shared. “I didn’t know where to look! I didn’t know what to do. It was like one more famous person after another.”

Jimmy and Molly recalled their experience of partying with Taylor and Travis after the “Cornelia Street” singer brought her boyfriend up onstage with her Eras tour performance at Wembley Stadium on June 23.

One day after Travis made his Eras tour stage debut, Taylor reflected on the experience in an Instagram post. “I’m still cracking up/swooning over @killatrav’s Eras Tour debut,” the “So High School” singer wrote alongside several photos from her three shows at the venue, which included several snapshots and videos of Travis’ appearance. “Never going to forget these shows.”

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

While Travis only appeared onstage for the final night, he showed his support for Taylor by attending all three shows in London. He was even seen enjoying the concert with several A-listers, including Paul, 82.

The Kansas City Chiefs star reflected on the shows with his brother, Jason Kelce, during the June 26 episode of their “New Heights” podcast. After noting the June 21 show was the first time Jason, 36, and his wife, Kylie Kelce, have seen Taylor perform, Travis said she “absolutely [shredded] it.”

“It was insanely impressive,” Jason stated. “There’s something, like obviously, Taylor’s an amazing singer-songwriter, but then to be able to go out there and be a performer at that level for how long she was up there for, like, three and a half hours, four hours?”