Travis and Jason Kelce Recall Watching Taylor Swift in London

Travis Kelce and brother Jason Kelce couldn’t get enough of Taylor Swift’s performances at Wembley Stadium ​on June 21 and June 22. While Travis has seen his girlfriend perform several times over the last nine months, Taylor’s London show was the first one Jason attended with his wife, Kylie Kelce.

“Went to my first concert!” Jason, 36, exclaimed in the Wednesday, June 26, “New Heights” episode.

“Not only you …” Travis, 34, cut in as Jason added, “Me and ​Princess Kyanna,” referring to Kylie, 32.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end said that he and Jason watched Taylor, 34, “absolutely shred it.”

“Dude, it was absolutely amazing,” Jason said.

“It was so cool,” Travis gushed. “Playing in front of 90,000 at Wembley Stadium.”

Jason continued, “It was insanely impressive. There’s something, like obviously Taylor’s an amazing singer-songwriter, but then to be able to go out there and be a performer at that level for how long she was up there for, like, three and a half hours, four hours?”

Which Is Your Favorite Taylor’s Version Album?

Travis explained that Taylor played “45 songs” for the show before saying, “Insane … If I’m in the tent, like, gosh. I need a break.”

Jason also described the moment he became surprisingly emotional.

“The ‘22’ hat? Dude, I’ve never cried at a f–king concert and I was literally tearing up watching this little girl’s entire … I’m about to tear up right now. It was f–king so special,” the former Eagles player said.

Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images

During each performance, Taylor gives her “22” fedora to a member of the audience.

Travis pointed out that the “Betty” singer makes each show “unique” with her acoustic set, and Jason confessed that was his “favorite part.”

“It’s just her, a guitar, and 90,000 people,” Jason explained. “And she’s blending from one song to another. Like, to be good in front of ​90,000 people with just that, I think you have to be amazing. And you have to, one, have great songs and great lyrics, which she obviously has written and made. And then two, be able to perform those seamlessly on the spot, nothing else to hide it, just that was the highlight of the evening for me.”

Jason and Kylie were spotted at two of Taylor’s performances in London, while Travis attended all three, including the night he made a cameo on stage with his girlfriend right before she performed “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart.”

Travis’ stage debut on Sunday, June 23, thrilled Swifties around the world and they immediately took to social media to express their excitement.

“If you had told me a year ago that Travis Kelce making a friendship bracelet for Taylor Swift would lead into him being on stage with her at the Eras tour in London I would’ve told you you were crazy,” posted one X user.

Taylor’s performances in London drew a slew of celebrities, including Tom Cruise, Barbie director Greta Gerwig, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Hugh Grant and even members of the royal family. Prince William was seen dancing to “Shake It Off” in the crowd, and Taylor and Travis snapped a selfie with the Duke of Wales and two of his children, Princess Charlotte and Prince George, backstage.