Kylie Kelce is officially in her Taylor Swift era after attending the Eras tour in London. The former college athlete, whose brother-in-law is Taylor’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce, belted out one of the singer’s most popular tunes at an event for the Eagles Autism Foundation on Wednesday, June

26.

In a video shared by Travis, 34, and Jason Kelce’s “New Heights” podcast’s X account, Kylie, 32, sang along to “Love Story” while holding three pitchers of beer. She looked totally at-ease and seemed to know every word to the song while at the Sea Isle City, New Jersey, charity event.

The footage was taken just four days after Kylie and Jason, 36, went to the Eras tour at Wembley Stadium with Travis. The couple attended Taylor’s June 21 and June 22 concerts and were seen watching the show from a VIP tent in the stadium. They traded friendship bracelets with fans and proudly watched Taylor, 34, command the stage for more than three hours.

Jason discussed the experience on the Wednesday, June 26, episode of “New Heights.” He admitted to “tearing up” when Taylor handed her hat to a young girl in the audience during the song “22,” and said the acoustic section of the show was his favorite part. The retired football player and Travis also gushed about meeting Prince William backstage and said he was the “coolest” guy.

Which Is Your Favorite Taylor’s Version Album?

Meanwhile, Travis stuck around in Europe for the Sunday, June 23, concert, as well, and shocked fans when he joined his girlfriend on stage during one portion of the production. The Kansa City Chiefs tight end dressed in a suit and top hat to participate in a skit alongside Taylor and two of her dancers, which took place before she sang “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart.”

Although Taylor and Travis have been dating for nearly a year, the Grammy winner didn’t meet his brother and sister-in-law until January. Jason was still playing for the Philadelphia Eagles during the 2023 football season, and their schedules didn’t match up until after the Eagles were eliminated from the playoffs. Jason and Kylie then pivoted to supporting Travis and the Chiefs, and they met Taylor at the team’s January 21 playoff game against the Buffalo Bills.

The group also reunited to cheer on the Chiefs in the Super Bowl on February 11. Taylor sat in a private suite with Jason and Kylie, along with many more of Travis’ loved ones and some of her own pals, including Blake Lively.

At the end of March, Taylor also reportedly met Jason and Kylie’s three daughters at an Easter celebration with the Kelce family.

The rest of the summer is quite busy for the “Fortnight” singer, as she’ll be continuing her Eras tour overseas until August 20. She’ll then have some time off before resuming the tour with a string of dates in the United States in October and early November. The Eras tour will come to an end in Canada in December, which will be just in time for the holidays and NFL playoffs.