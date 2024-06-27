Jason Kelce had the friendship bracelet-swapping experience during the first night of Taylor Swift’s London stop of the Eras tour. After his brother, Travis Kelce, made his onstage debut two nights later, Jason gushed over his brother’s “wonderful” relationship with the “So High School” singer.

“We just wanna be supportive of him and their relationship and everything they’ve got going on because it’s so wonderful right now,” the retired NFL star told CBS’ Alicia Roberts in a video via X on Thursday, June 27, adding that the show was “a lot of fun.”

Jason, 36, and wife Kylie Kelce experienced the Eras tour for the first time in London on June 21 and were seen having the time of their lives alongside Travis, 34. The trio enjoyed Taylor’s performance in the star-studded VIP tent.

Fans shared clips of the couple on social media, showing Jason holding his beer with his teeth while swapping bracelets with other concertgoers. At one point, the former Philadelphia Eagles center looked down at his bead-filled arm in amazement.

The Kelce brothers swooned over the magical experience as they participated in the full Swiftie experience together during the Wednesday, June 26, episode of the “New Heights” podcast.

“Dude, it was absolutely amazing,” Jason said. “It was insanely impressive. There’s something, like obviously Taylor’s an amazing singer-songwriter, but then to be able to go out there and be a performer at that level for how long she was up there for, like, three and a half hours, four hours?”

Jason isn’t afraid to share his emotions, especially when kids touch the dad of three’s heart.

“The ‘22’ hat? Dude, I’ve never cried at a f–king concert and I was literally tearing up watching this little girl’s entire … I’m about to tear up right now. It was f–king so special,” he said.

Jason has respected the privacy of his younger brother’s high-profile relationship with Taylor, 34, but gives fans just enough insight into their romance. In fact, the Kelce star revealed what has and has not changed since the couple’s romance blossomed.

“I haven’t seen [Traivs] change one bit,” Jason said during the June 7 episode of the “Whiskey Ginger with Andrew Santino” podcast. “I think it’s a compliment. He’s stayed true to himself. He’s still humble, he treats everyone with the utmost respect like they’re equals, regardless of who they are.”

On the flip side, Jason revealed how his fanbase has changed since Traylor went public in September 2023.

“My demographic when I used to go outside used to be fat, hairy guys. That used to be who, like, if I was out in public was gonna stop me and say, ‘Hey, I like you, Jason Kelce.’ Football guys. Fat, hairy guys,” Jason revealed during the June 12 episode of the “New Heights” podcast.

“Now, I go out in public, routinely, 14-year-old little girls. That is, like, where my bread and butter’s at. Twelve to 14-year-old little girls are like, ‘Oh my God! You’re the brother of Travis dating Taylor Swift!’”