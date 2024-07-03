During nearly a year together, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been the poster couple for celeb-studded date nights, high-profile outings and glam jet-setting. But a Life & Style insider exclusively claims Taylor is swiftly entering a new era — one that involves settling down. “Taylor is head over heels in love with Travis,” says the insider. “She doesn’t want to waste more time, so she needs to make sure they’re on the same page about getting married.”

The insider says that Taylor, 34, has made her intentions clear to Travis, also 34 — after learning from the missteps of her last relationship. During her six-year romance with actor Joe Alwyn, Taylor was angling for a proposal, says the insider, before finally accepting it wasn’t in the cards. “Taylor changed so many things to accommodate Joe — she moved to London and agreed to reel in her outgoing personality because he was more of a homebody,” adds the insider. “They’d spoken about starting a family and she patiently waited for him to propose. Every time Joe would arrange a romantic vacation or quiet dinner, she imagined the time had come. But after almost seven years, Joe was dragging his feet and she had to walk away.”

Taylor doesn’t plan to be so patient with Travis, continues the insider. “She’s not expecting a proposal tomorrow, but she does want to know he’s as serious as she is when it comes to marriage.” He’s certainly a 180 from Joe. Dropping by the “Bussin’ With the Boys” podcast after he jumped onstage with Tay during her London show, the NFL tight end seemed to take a jab at the reclusive actor. “It’s like, you want to keep things private, but at the same time, I’m not here to hide anything,” he said. “That’s my girl, that’s my lady, I’m proud of that!”