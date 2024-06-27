Joe Alwyn recently broke his silence following his split from ex Taylor Swift, but a source exclusively tells Life & Style that the “Conversations With Friends” star has some advice for Taylor’s new boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

“The only advice Joe would probably ever give Travis is to keep treating Taylor right so that he doesn’t become fodder for some song, because her fans will never let him live it down!” an insider tells Life & Style.

While the former couple called it quits in April 2023 after more than six years of dating, the source notes that “there really aren’t any hard feelings between them.”

“Joe knew what he was getting into when he was dating Taylor. Her history regarding writing songs about past relationships wasn’t a problem for him,” the insider continues.

Nearly one year after their shocking split, Taylor, 34, announced her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, while accepting her 13th Grammy Award in February.

“OK. This is my 13th Grammy. Which is my lucky number, I don’t know if I’ve ever told you that,” she told the audience during her acceptance speech for Best Pop Vocal Album. “I wanna say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I’ve been keeping from you for the last two years, which is that my brand new album comes out April 19. It’s called The Tortured Poets Department.”

Diehard Swifties were quick to point out that the name of the album was seemingly an homage to her ex’s group chat with pals Paul Mescal and Andrew Scott, which they called the “Tortured Man Club.”

Upon the album’s April 19 release, it became clear that songs such as “So Long, London,” “loml” and “The Black Dog” joined the likes of “Lover,” “Dress,” “Delicate,” “Paper Rings” and “Cornelia Street,” to name a few, that were seemingly penned with Joe, 33, in mind.

The famously private actor was recently asked during an interview with The Sunday Times whether he had listened to The Tortured Poets Department, causing him to speak out for the first time since their split.

“In thinking on what I was going to say, I would think and hope that anyone and everyone can empathize,” he said in an interview published on June 15. “This isn’t a direct answer to your question, but just thinking about what I want to talk about.”

Joe continued, “I would hope that anyone and everyone can empathize and understand the difficulties that come with the end of a long, loving, fully committed relationship of over six and a half years. That is a hard thing to navigate.”

Despite Joe’s advice for Travis, 34, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end has already found himself to be the subject of more than one Taylor song. Less than one year into their relationship, fans were quick to point out that “So High School,” “The Alchemy” and the last verse of “But Daddy I Love Him” off her latest album seem to point to her budding romance with Travis.