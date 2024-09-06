Travis Kelce may have been on the field during the Kansas City Chiefs 2024 season opener, but he was also with girlfriend Taylor Swift in the form of a bracelet on her wrist.

The pop star, 34, arrived at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, on Thursday, September 5, wearing the 14-karat yellow gold and diamond “TNT” bracelet that the tight end, also 34, gifted her as a sweet symbol of their love. She was first seen wearing the jewelry, featuring their initials, on the field after the Chiefs vs. Baltimore Ravens AFC Championship game in January.

Beyond the bracelet, Taylor’s look for the first game of the season consisted of denim shorts and a matching bustier. She added a touch of red — one of the Chiefs’ colors — with a pair of thigh-high boots and finished off her ensemble with some other gold jewelry and a small square handbag.