Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are paying a sparkly homage to the unique way they met.

The NFL star, 34, bought the Grammy winner, 34, a custom $6,000 diamond friendship bracelet and himself a slightly larger one to match.

The couples’ four carat diamond bracelets spell out “TNT,” a shortened version of “Taylor and Travis,” according to Kendall Junck from Wove, the Philadelphia-based jeweler that made the custom pieces.

“As much as we would like to take credit for the TNT nickname, that was all Travis,” Kendall explained in a Monday, January 29, TikTok video.

The bracelets are part of the jeweler’s collaboration with professional golfer Michelle Wie West. Wove describes the collection as designed for people who are “authentically and passionately pursuing their dreams.”

“We are all so, so excited for Taylor and Travis. This love story is our Roman Empire, so to be an extremely small part of it, we are just beyond honored,” Kendall gushed in the TikTok clip.

Taylor was spotted wearing her bracelet at the Kansas City Chiefs ​vs. Baltimore Ravens AFC Championship game on Sunday, January 28, where she watched as the Chiefs secured their spot in ​Super Bowl LVIII.

Taylor met Travis on the field after his big win, planting a kiss on his cheek and telling him, “Oh my god, I’ve never seen anything like that in my life.” Fans also believe they caught the couple exchanging their first public “I love yous” in various clips from after the game.

The matching bracelets mark a full circle moment for the duo, as Travis first tried to connect with Taylor by giving her a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it at her July 2023 Eras tour stop at Arrowhead Stadium. Though he didn’t get to meet the Grammy winner after the show and exchange bracelets like he’d hoped, ​the two were a couple by September 2023.

​Since then, Taylor has attended 12 Chiefs games in support of her boyfriend, with fans expecting her attendance at the February 11 Super Bowl to be her lucky number 13.

Clarifying the timeline of her and Travis’ relationship during her December 2023 Time Person of the Year cover story interview, Taylor said, “This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell.”

Taylor said the duo began spending time together privately “right after that.”

“So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other,” she told the outlet at the time. “By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date.”