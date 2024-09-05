Taylor Swift attended the first Kansas City Chiefs of the 2024-2025 season to cheer on boyfriend Travis Kelce.

The “Cruel Summer” singer, 34, was spotted arriving at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, on Thursday, September 5, before the Chiefs played against the Baltimore Ravens.

Taylor wore a two-piece denim set and red knee-high boots for the occasion, while her arrival was documented in a video shared by fan account @tswifterastour.

The teams previously faced off during last season’s AFC title game, where the Chiefs came out victorious and went on to win the Super Bowl against the San Francisco 49ers.

Taylor and Travis, 34, began dating in the summer of 2023, and they confirmed their romance in September of that year when she attended her first Chiefs game with his mother, Donna Kelce.

The “Love Story” singer continued to attend several of Travis’ games throughout the 2023-2024 season as their relationship progressed, including the playoffs game against the Ravens and the Super Bowl.

After the Chiefs won the championship game, Travis enjoyed his hiatus by attending several of Taylor’s international dates on her Eras tour. In fact, Travis even joined his girlfriend on stage during a June concert at Wembley Stadium in London. During the appearance, Travis accompanied Taylor and her backup dancers during a choreographed transition before her performance of “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart.”

Travis reflected on the experience during an interview with sports commentator Rich Eisen on Tuesday, September 3, in which he was asked if there was any sort of “prep work” before his Eras tour debut.

“I’m not going to lie. It wasn’t a lot,” the Ohio native admitted. “Taylor knew that when the lights are on, I’m going to have some fun. She put me in a position where I didn’t have to do much for it to be a success.”

Travis continued, “She put me in a really comfortable part of the show, and I was just there not to screw anything up.”

While the “Down Bad” singer currently has a break before her tour resumes in October, an insider exclusively told Life & Style that the couple has perfected the long distance dynamic of their relationship.

“Taylor and Travis’ summer of love is over and now they’re having to adjust to being long distance lovers once again,” the source previously revealed. “He’s back on the field and she’s continuing her tour, but they have a plan, and some rules, on how they’ll keep their relationship fresh.”

The insider also said that the couple was “not nervous about their romance getting stale,” adding that they are “very confident in what they have.”

“They plan on doing FaceTime daily and will continue to fly out to see each other when their schedules open up,” the source said. “Taylor and Travis have perfected staying connected regardless of their busy lifestyles, proving that nothing, especially distance, can keep them apart.”

On the same day as his first game of the season, Travis spoke to CBS Mornings about being seen as Taylor’s arm candy. “It’s the life I chose, I guess,” he said about the attention surrounding their romance. “I have fun with it.”