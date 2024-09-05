Fans have joked that Taylor Swift’s romance with boyfriend Travis Kelce has put him on the map, and the professional athlete isn’t bothered by being seen as the singer’s arm candy.

“It’s the life I chose, I guess,” Travis, 34, said about the attention surrounding his romance with Taylor, 34, during an appearance on the Thursday, September 5, episode of CBS Mornings. “I have fun with it.”

Travis then acknowledged that he knows he will be asked about their relationship when going into interviews. “It comes with the territory of wanting to do fun activities like this and signing up for cool sponsorships like this and endorsements,” he said during the pre-recorded interview, which was filmed on set of his Pepsi commercial.

In addition to Travis, the commercial also features appearances from Britney Spears, Beyoncé, Pink and Enrique Iglesias.

While Travis has embraced his new level of fame, he said that his family – including mom Donna Kelce – is also taking full advantage of their time in the spotlight.

“Everyone’s loving it. Mama Kelce is having so much fun,” he said. “I think my dad is slowly getting more comfortable with it, and [brother] Jason [Kelce] has always been a pro at it.”

Not only did Travis make it clear that he’s fine being known as Taylor’s boyfriend, but he also said he couldn’t choose what his favorite song of hers is. “Oh, a bunch of them. They’re all my favorite, literally, every single one,” he said about the “Love Story” singer’s discography. “You see me at a concert, you’ll see me singing them all.”

The Kansas City Chiefs star went on to reflect on the “people are rooting for him.” Travis said he hoped their support came from seeing that he’s “just a genuinely good person.”

“I love what I do and I love doing it with the people that I’m doing it with,” he continued. “I’d rather give everybody happiness and something to cheer about than otherwise.”

Travis and Taylor first began dating in the summer of 2023, and they confirmed their romance in September of that year when she attended her first Chiefs game. Not only has Taylor cheered Travis on at several of his games, but he also spent a portion of his football hiatus attending her international Eras tour shows.

A good portion of their romance has been long distance, though Taylor and Travis will likely be able to spend more time together once her Eras tour concludes in December. However, an insider exclusively told Life & Style that they are making the most of their time apart as football season kicks off.

“Taylor and Travis’ summer of love is over and now they’re having to adjust to being long distance lovers once again. He’s back on the field and she’s continuing her tour, but they have a plan, and some rules, on how they’ll keep their relationship fresh,” the source shared.

Gareth Cattermole/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

The insider added that they’re “not nervous about their romance getting stale” and are “very confident in what they have.”

“They plan on doing FaceTime daily and will continue to fly out to see each other when their schedules open up,” the source continued. “Taylor and Travis have perfected staying connected regardless of their busy lifestyles, proving that nothing, especially distance, can keep them apart.”