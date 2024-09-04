Jason Kelce is the patriarch of a Swiftie household. The former Philadelphia Eagles center recently revealed his daughter Elliotte’s favorite Taylor Swift song amid the pop star’s relationship with Travis Kelce – and it’s a hit.

During the Tuesday, September 3, episode of “The Pivot Podcast,” the Ohio native, 36, shared that Elliotte, 3, who they call Ellie, loves Taylor’s song “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart” – which is featured on her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department.

“There’s a line in that … ‘I’m a real tough kid/I can handle my s–t’ and … [Ellie] says, ‘I’m a real tough kid/I can handle my stuff’,” Jason said. “That’s all I hear on a daily basis.”

The entire Kelce clan has supported Travis’ relationship with Taylor, 34, ever since they started dating in 2023. In fact, Jason and his wife, Kylie Kelce, jetted to London in June to attend their first Taylor Swift concert during the European leg of her Eras tour.

Days after the Kelce brothers enjoyed the magical performance at Wembley Stadium, they gushed over the concert during a June 26 episode of their “New Heights” podcast.

“It was insanely impressive. There’s something, like, obviously Taylor’s an amazing singer-songwriter, but then to be able to go out there and be a performer at that level for how long she was up there for, like, three and a half hours, four hours?” Jason said in astonishment, before later sharing his favorite part of the show.

“The ‘22’ hat? Dude, I’ve never cried at a f–king concert and I was literally tearing up watching this little girl’s entire … I’m about to tear up right now. It was f–king so special,” he said.

At another point in the episode, Jason, who shares Ellie and daughters Wyatt and Bennett with Kylie, 32, revealed which song of Taylor’s is his eldest daughter’s favorite.

Kylie Kelce/ Instagram

“It’s banger after banger. ‘The Man,’ Wyatt’s favorite song was the second song of the show. Recorded that, sent it over to Wyatt,” he added, noting that “Shake It Off” is collectively the family’s favorite jam.

Not only has Jason embraced his daughters’ love for the record-breaking Grammy-winning artist, but he’s made other little Swifties’ dreams come true.

In January, a highly energized Jason supported Travis, 34, and the Kansas City Chiefs as they took on the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium in New York. Throughout the game, he jumped out of the VIP box into the general section of the stadium to celebrate with fans. At one point in the evening, Jason noticed two girls holding Taylor Swift signs. Luckily for them, the “Cruel Summer” singer was in the VIP section and Jason gapped the bridge between them by holding each kid up to get Taylor’s attention. His parental instincts kicked in as he got the attention of the children’s parents and told them to snap a photo as he held up the girls in front of Taylor.

A fan shared a clip of the adorable moment via TikTok and captioned the post, “Jason Kelce just gave that fan a lifetime memory meeting Taylor Swift.”