Jason Kelce announced his retirement from the NFL after 13 seasons in March 2024. Despite no longer professionally playing football, Jason revealed that he has remained active and dropped nearly 20 pounds as of June 2024.

“Right now, I’m about 277. I’m almost 20 pounds down right now,” Jason told GQ in an interview published on June 26, 2024. “It’s hard to imagine another nearly 20 pounds coming off, being honest with you. But my back already feels better. My knees already feel better. So another 20 pounds hopefully will make that much more adept at playing with my children.”

The former Philadelphia Eagles player explained that he weighed 295 pounds “for the majority of [his] NFL career,” and said he has realistic goals for dropping more weight. However, he insisted that he doesn’t want to get “too small.”