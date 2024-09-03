Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Plan for Relationship Amid Distance

With Travis Kelce starting his 2024 NFL season and Taylor Swift resuming the final leg of her Eras tour, the couple have devised a plan to keep their romance alive during their time apart, a source tells Life & Style exclusively.

“Taylor and Travis’ summer of love is over and now they’re having to adjust to being long distance lovers once again. He’s back on the field and she’s continuing her tour, but they have a plan, and some rules, on how they’ll keep their relationship fresh,” the insider reveals.

“They’re not nervous about their romance getting stale. In fact, they’re very confident in what they have. They plan on doing FaceTime daily and will continue to fly out to see each other when their schedules open up,” the source continues.

Who Is Your Favorite Collaborator on Taylor Swift’s TTPD?

“Romantic dates are a must, even if it’s just for a few hours. Either at out-of-the-way restaurants or holed in their hotel room with room service or their favorite takeout,” the insider explains. “Taylor and Travis have perfected staying connected regardless of their busy lifestyles, proving that nothing, especially distance, can keep them apart.”

The couple proved they are willing to go to very long distances for each other ever since unveiling their romance in September 2023, when Taylor, 34, attended her first Kansas City Chiefs game to watch Travis, 34, play.

Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

When the “Blank Space” singer headed to South America for her Eras tour in November 2023, Travis flew to Buenos Aires, Argentina, during his bye week with the Chiefs. The athlete attended her November 11 concert, marking the first time he saw his girlfriend perform outside of her July 2023 Arrowhead Stadium stop, where Travis tried and failed to slip her his phone number through a friendship bracelet before they were dating.

Taylor managed to attend all of Travis’ playoff games and the biggest one of all made worldwide news. The “Cruel Summer” singer performed the last of a series of concerts in Tokyo, Japan, on the eve of the Chiefs playing the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII on February 11, with fans around the world wondering if she could make to Las Vegas, Nevada, in time for the game.

The Grammy winner hopped on her plane immediately after her show, flying overnight and arriving at Allegiant Stadium prior to kickoff. Taylor was in the stands to watch Travis take home his third Super Bowl ring.

Celebrity Crossword 29 Crosswords Play now

When the pair reunited on the field following his victory, Travis was heard asking, “How do you not have jet lag right now?” to which Taylor responded, somewhat jokingly, “Jet lag is a choice.”

It was Travis’ turn to travel again when Taylor began the Australia and Asia legs of her Eras tour following the Super Bowl. He attended shows in Sydney, Australia, and Singapore to support his girlfriend. After that, the pair had almost two months when both of their schedules were clear. Travis and Taylor took a tropical vacation and made her Beverly Hills mansion their home base.

Taylor kicked off her Eras tour Europe leg on May 9 in Paris. Travis flew over to attend her final night’s performance in the City of Light on May 12.

The NFL star later gushed about the experience on the May 15 episode of his “New Heights” podcast, telling brother Jason Kelce, “It was fun. It was a blast. I had a blast at Tay’s show. Her new rendition of the Eras tour, I suggest everybody go see it. It has her new Tortured Poets Department [set]. A handful of those songs [are] in the new show, which means there’s a new segment and new lights and new dancing, new everything to the f–king show. I suggest everybody get out there and see [it]. It is absolutely unbelievable.”

Travis travelled across the Atlantic several more times throughout the summer, attending Taylor’s Eras tour stops in London, Dublin, the Netherlands and Germany.

The “Anti-Hero” singer has five more stops left on her Eras tour before it finally comes to an end on December 8 in Vancouver, British Columbia. She has shows in Miami, New Orleans, Indianapolis and Toronto from mid-October through November. However, the six Toronto dates are on Thursday through Saturday schedules, allowing Taylor to fly to wherever Travis might be playing on a Sunday.