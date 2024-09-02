Taylor Swift’s VMAs Red Carpet Looks Over the Years: From Her 2008 Debut to the 2023 Awards Show

Taylor Swift’s red carpet looks never go out of style, especially when it comes to the MTV Video Music Awards.

The “You’re on Your Own, Kid” singer has made several memorable appearances at the MTV VMAs over the years, and fans are expecting she will show up in another jaw-dropping look at the 2024 awards show.

While she hasn’t confirmed her attendance at the 2024 awards show, fans are hopeful that Taylor will make an appearance because she’s the most nominated artist of the evening. Ahead of the September 11, 2024, event, take a look back at Taylor’s best VMAs red carpet looks over the years.