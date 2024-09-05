Travis Kelce Was ‘Cautious’ About Revealing Taylor Swift Romance

Travis Kelce didn’t start shouting from the rooftops when he first began dating girlfriend Taylor Swift, according to his older brother, Jason Kelce.

“I think [Travis] was cautious about telling me or anybody [that he was dating Taylor,]” Jason, 36, said during an appearance on “The Pivot Podcast” on Tuesday, September 3. “The reality is that she is under such a microscope that, you know, they wanted to make sure everything was done in a way that was respectful to people’s privacy.”

The former Philadelphia Eagles star continued, “I think they’re still trying to do that. Even now, I want to be respectful of them and I don’t want anybody to perceive that I’m violating some type of private relationship. It’s really not my place to speak on the relationship, but he is my brother, and I’m happy for him.”

Jason also opened up about the success of his and Travis’ podcast, “New Heights,” and whether that has changed their relationship at all.

“Natures of that [success] has caused a relationship shift and we’ve never had that before,” the dad of three said. “Thankfully, Travis and I value who we are as brothers more than any of that, so at the end of the day, all that other stuff falls under who we are as people and who we are as brothers.”

Jason can rarely escape any interview without being asked about his brother’s love life, but the Super Bowl champ doesn’t seem to mind. He’s gushed about Travis, 34, and Taylor’s relationship in the past. When he and his wife, Kylie Kelce, joined Travis at Taylor’s show in London on June 21, Jason was thrilled with the experience. It was the first time either of them had been able to catch a live performance of the Eras tour.

Clips from the concert showed Jason swapping friendship bracelets with fans while holding his beer in his teeth. Before the night was over, his arm was stacked with beads. During the June 26 episode of “New Heights,” the Ohio native couldn’t get over the experience.

David Calvert / Getty Images

“Dude, it was absolutely amazing,” Jason said. “It was insanely impressive. There’s something, like obviously Taylor’s an amazing singer-songwriter, but then to be able to go out there and be a performer at that level for how long she was up there for, like, three and a half hours, four hours?”

He also admitted that he became emotional when Taylor, 34, gave a young fan her “22” hat, something the pop star does during every show.

“The ‘22’ hat? Dude, I’ve never cried at a f–king concert and I was literally tearing up watching this little girl’s entire … I’m about to tear up right now. It was f–king so special,” Jason said.

The following day, the former NFL star praised Travis and Taylor’s “wonderful” relationship during an interview with CBS’ Alicia Roberts.

“We just wanna be supportive of him and their relationship and everything they’ve got going on because it’s so wonderful right now,” Jason said in a video via X on June 27.