Travis Kelce Says Taylor Swift Was ‘Fun’ About His Eras Tour Cameo

Travis Kelce recalled what it was like to join Taylor Swift on stage during her Eras tour performance at Wembley Stadium in London in June.

When Travis, 34, sat down to speak with sports commentator Rich Eisen on Tuesday, September 3, Rich, 55, asked him if he had any sort of “prep work” behind the scenes to prepare for his big moment on stage.

“I’m not going to lie. It wasn’t a lot,” Travis replied. “Taylor knew that when the lights are on, I’m going to have some fun. She put me in a position to where I didn’t have to do much for it to be a success.”

The Ohio native continued, “She put me in a really comfortable part of the show, and I was just there not to screw anything up.”

During the concert, Travis walked out on stage with Taylor’s backup dancers while wearing a top hat and sparkly tuxedo. He then helped the Miss Americana star “prep” for her performance of “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart” by carrying her to a couch and fanning her while other dancers made adjustments to her costume.

Rich also asked if there was ever a moment when Taylor, 34, second-guessed having Travis on stage with her during her performance, and the NFL star confirmed that the “Karma” singer “for sure” wondered if it was the right choice.

“There was definitely that extra, ‘Wait, are you sure you want to do this?’” Travis said with a smile. “But she was so fun about it, and I’m definitely always down to have some fun on stage with Tay Tay.”

Travis admitted the one thing he kept focusing on was getting Taylor across the stage in his arms without any mistakes.

“I just didn’t want to drop her when I was carrying her on that stage. That would have been the most embarrassing thing I could have ever done. Just getting her to the couch was the hardest part,” the Kansas City Chiefs tight end said.

Thankfully, Travis’ performance was a success and the crowd went wild seeing Taylor’s man take the stage next to her. Taylor, herself, even praised his performance when she shared a photo via Instagram on June 24.

“I’m still cracking up/swooning over @killatrav’s Eras Tour debut. Never going to forget these shows,” Taylor wrote in part.

Swifties can’t get enough of Taylor and Travis’ romance, and it seems like the couple is more in love than ever. Despite their careers forcing them apart for weeks at a time this summer, they both made the effort to see one another as much as possible. Aside from Taylor’s performances in London, Travis traveled to various other shows while she completed the European leg of her tour.

The pro athlete was seen in France, alongside Taylor’s close friend Gigi Hadid and her boyfriend, Bradley Cooper. Travis also made an appearance at her show in Dublin, Ireland. The appearance shocked fans and Taylor, as Travis had just attended a wedding in Calabasas, California, the night before. However, in the middle of singing “August” during night 2 in Dublin, Taylor looked toward the VIP section and spotted Travis. She seemed delightfully surprised and showed it by breaking out into a huge smile.