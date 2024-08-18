Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Are in 'Constant Communication'

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are still going strong despite the miles between them! While Taylor finished up the European leg of her Eras world tour, Travis returned to begin the 2024 NFL season. However, sources said that the lovebirds are always in contact with each other.

“Taylor and Travis always prioritize each other even when they are physically apart,” an insider told Entertainment Tonight in an article published on August 15. “They are still in constant communication texting and FaceTiming each other.”

The source said that Travis, 34, and Taylor, 34, are “very affectionate” with one another, the Super Bowl champ enjoys showering Taylor with sweet gifts.

“Travis sends Taylor flowers and loves to shower her with surprise gifts and tokens of gratitude,” the insider continued. “Their connection is unlike anything that they’ve ever experienced before.”

The “All Too Well” singer and Travis have been together for over a year now. When Taylor performed at Arrowhead Stadium in July 2023, Travis admitted that he tried to give the Grammy winner his phone number via a friendship bracelet. He talked about the moment on his podcast, “New Heights,” with his brother, Jason Kelce.

“If you’re up on Taylor Swift concerts, there are friendship bracelets, and I received a bunch of them being there, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it,” the Kansas City Chiefs player said during the July 26, 2023, episode. “I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings.”

Even though Travis didn’t manage to deliver his message to Taylor that night, it didn’t take long before the two began quietly dating behind the scenes. Taylor showed up to a Kansas City Chiefs game in September 2023. Swifties went wild seeing their queen so happy in the stands. What followed was months of adorable little moments from the two of them holding hands as they headed into a Saturday Night Live afterparty, Taylor enjoying the Chiefs Christmas party and Travis showing up at numerous performances of the Eras tour.

Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images

When Travis was spotted at one of the “Blank Space” artist’s concerts in Buenos Aires, Argentina, during his bye week, Taylor thrilled fans by changing one of the lyrics to her song “Karma.”

“Karma is the guy from the Chiefs running straight home to me,” the pop star belted out on stage.

Travis beamed from the crowd while standing next to Taylor’s dad, Scott Swift.

The two began spending even more time together once the NFL season ended. Travis was spotted at several of Taylor’s shows in Europe, and the Ohio native even took the stage during one of her performances at Wembley Stadium in London.

Travis joined Taylor on stage while wearing a top hat and tails as he helped prep her during the interlude for “I Can Do It With Broken Heart.” While that part of Taylor’s show usually required two of her backup dancers to carry her to a couch on stage, Travis needed no help scooping his girlfriend up in front of the crowd. After he acted like he touched up her makeup and helped her change into her next costume, he left the stage.