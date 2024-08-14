Taylor Swift and boyfriend Travis Kelce are having an extended period apart due to work commitments, but they’re making the best of things by organizing intimate Zoom dates several nights each week — no excuses!

With the “Anti-Hero” singer, 34, currently in London for her stint at Wembley Stadium as part of her highly successful Eras tour and the football pro, also 34, in the heat of preseason with his Kansas City Chiefs, the two are an ocean apart.

“They’re on different time zones,” an insider exclusively tells Life & Style, “but Travis is fitting his schedule around hers by going to bed super early after training camp and filming [his ‘New Heights’ podcast].”

Over the past few months, the couple has been navigating a long-distance relationship, with Taylor on tour in Europe and Travis back in the United States with his own work obligations. However, before Travis and the Chiefs began training camp on July 21, the star athlete did manage to make it across the pond to attend some Eras tour shows in June and July.

Now that Travis has his head back in the game, “He does go out partying occasionally, but for the most part, he’s being way more chill and looking forward to these date nights with Taylor as the highlights of his week,” says the source.

“She’s up super late at night, and he’s so dead tired when he gets home, that it actually works out,” the insider adds. “They set up the Zoom and snuggle into bed to talk and catch up on everything that happened in their day. They’ll eat dinner together on the video call and treat it like a date.”

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Sometimes, their intimate video chats could last hours. “They’ll even watch movies together and then fall asleep with it going all night, so they can wake up together,” the source reveals. “It’s pretty over-the-top and not something he’d ever have agreed to in the past, but they’re so in love that having to be apart is painful.”

Adds the insider, “They’re counting down the days until they see each other again, which will be in just a few more weeks.”

While it’s unknown when exactly Taylor and Travis will reunite, their schedules appear to align after Taylor wraps the European leg of the Eras tour following her final show in London on August 20, but before she resumes touring in North America in October.

There is also the possibility that she will once again be seen in the stands when Travis takes the football field this season after his team won the Super Bowl LVIII in February.

As Life & Style previously reported, Taylor is looking forward to “nesting” with her man and spending some quiet time in Kansas City once she’s back from Europe.

“He has done what he can to make his house feel like home to her — even upgrading the kitchen because she loves to cook for him and their friends,” a separate source said. “Friends say this downtime is exactly what Taylor needs and won’t be surprised if it leads up to a wedding.”