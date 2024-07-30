Taylor Swift loves to leave little Easter eggs for her fans, which is why the Swifties are convinced the singer, 34, may be secretly betrothed to boyfriend Travis Kelce.

During her Eras tour show in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, on July 19, Taylor performed a mash-up of “Stay, Stay, Stay” and “Paper Rings.” In the latter, the pop star sings about liking shiny things but being willing to marry someone with paper rings.

“They are so engaged, right?” tweeted a fan. Jason Kelce hinted as much on a recent episode of his and Travis’ podcast, “New Heights.” When asked which Adam Sandler character they were most like, the former Philadelphia Eagles center, 36, chose The Wedding Singer’s Robbie Hart for the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 34.

While Taylor and Travis have yet to announce an engagement, a source confirms their relationship has gone from brand new to full throttle over the past year.

“Taylor sees herself marrying Travis, but she’s not pushing it because she knows what their future holds,” the source tells Life & Style. “Travis is in it for the long haul, too. He’s been ready to pop the question for a while.”