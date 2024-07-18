Travis Kelce is holding on tight to his girlfriend! The Kansas City Chiefs footballer looked more in love than ever with his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, as they flaunted major PDA leaving an Eras tour stop in Germany.

Taylor, 34, and Travis, 34, were spotted waving to concertgoers while leaving the show in Gelsenkirchen’s Veltins-Arena on Wednesday, July 17. The couple appeared more smitten than ever as Travis held his girlfriend’s waist closely, guiding her from backstage to her dressing room.

“Cute couple, so happy to see,” a fan wrote after footage of the adorable interaction was shared on X. Meanwhile another added, “I love that she can count on him. He’s consistent and reliable, which makes him especially attractive. No games.”

Another social media user also shared footage of the duo lovingly holding hands, with another clip showing the “New Heights” podcast host’s hand affectionately on the “Blank Space” artist’s backside.

“OH THAT HAND PLACEMENT,” one user excitedly reacted to the PDA-filled moment.

Travis is spending as much time as possible with the “Shake It Off” singer as she finishes the European leg of her tour before he heads to Kansas City for NFL training camp later this week. Taylor will enjoy a short break after her last show in mid-August before returning to the United States and Canada for her final Eras tour dates from October to December.

It’s a big month for Taylor and Travis, as July marks one year since Travis attended his first Eras tour concerts in Kansas City. He brought a friendship bracelet with his phone number to give to Taylor but didn’t get her attention until he later gave her a special shout-out on his “New Heights” podcast. They secretly started dating, confirming their relationship in September 2023 after Taylor attended her first Chiefs in Kansas City.

Their relationship has moved quickly since going public, but the A-list stars have enjoyed supporting each other through their major milestones. In February, Taylor celebrated with the football star on the field after he and his teammates won the Super Bowl. Meanwhile, months later in June, he joined her on stage for a skit during her Eras tour concert in London.

“It’s like, you want to keep things private, but at the same time, I’m not here to hide anything,” the Ohio native said in a June interview. “Like, that’s my girl. That’s my lady. I’m proud of that. I’m not sitting here trying to juggle, ‘How can I keep this under wraps?’”

That same month, sources exclusively told Life & Style that Taylor and Travis “are both clear they’ve found their person,” adding, “and love talking about the future, including their wedding.”

“Taylor and Travis are leaning toward an outdoor ceremony and celebration at her place in Rhode Island,” the insider explained of a possible wedding next spring or summer. “Their proposed guest list is already at 300 people.”

The star-studded wedding would include family and friends like Ryan Reynolds, Ed Sheeran, Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid, Emma Stone, Sophie Turner and, most definitely, Taylor’s besties Blake Lively and Selena Gomez.