Travis Kelce can’t get enough of seeing Taylor Swift perform the song she wrote about him. While attending the Eras tour in Germany on Wednesday, July 17, the NFL star took his phone out to record his girlfriend while she sang “So High School.”

In addition to filming the performance, Travis, 34, sang along to all the words and lifted his arm up to wave at Taylor, 34, from his seat in a private suite. After the show, Travis met Taylor backstage and they left the stadium together.

The “Blank Space” singer included “So High School” on her album The Tortured Poets Department, which she released in April. While the record mainly featured tracks about Taylor’s breakups from Joe Alwyn and Matty Healy, she also included two nods to Travis. In addition to “So High School,” she penned “The Alchemy” about her boyfriend, whom she started dating in 2023.

The Tortured Poets Department came out during a two-month hiatus from the Eras tour, and when Taylor returned to the stage in May, fans were thrilled that she added a whole new set with songs from the record. While she only performs a snippet of “So High School” during the concert, she made sure to include the track on the setlist as a nod to the professional athlete.

Since Travis is due back in Kansas City to begin training camp for the 2024 NFL season later this week, he and the pop star are about to have to spend some time apart while she finishes out the European leg of her tour until mid-August. Taylor will then have a short break before returning to the road in the United States and Canada for her final Eras tour dates from October to December.

Which Is Your Favorite Taylor’s Version Album?

When the Eras tour began in March 2023, Taylor was fresh out of her breakup from Joe, 33. She wound up connecting with Travis that July after he attended one of her concerts in Kansas City. Following the show, Travis gave Taylor a shout-out on his “New Heights” podcast and they started secretly dating. In September 2023, the duo went public with their romance when Taylor attended one of Travis’ football games in Kansas City.

Since then, the relationship has been highly publicized, but the A-listers have embraced the attention. Taylor met Travis on the field to celebrate after he and his teammates won the Super Bowl in February, while he joined her on stage to take part in an Eras tour skit at one of her London concerts in June.

“It’s like, you want to keep things private, but at the same time, I’m not here to hide anything,” Travis said in a June interview. “Like, that’s my girl. That’s my lady. I’m proud of that. I’m not sitting here trying to juggle, ‘How can I keep this under wraps?’”

Taylor had a similar sentiment while discussing the romance with Time magazine in December 2023. “When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves,” she explained. “We’re showing up for each other. Other people are there and we don’t care. The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other.”