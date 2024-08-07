It’s a new era for Taylor Swift. Life & Style has learned that the international pop star is officially shacking up with NFL player Travis Kelce in Kansas this fall.

“She’s had the time of her life performing all over the world but is looking forward to just nesting during her tour’s two-month hiatus,” says a source, pointing out that the planned break spans September and part of October and lines up almost perfectly with the start of the regular football season. “She can’t wait to root Travis on at Kansas City Chiefs home games and really focus on him without having one foot out the door.”

Last year, as his romance with Taylor, 34, got more serious, Travis, 34, bought a $6 million, six-bedroom mansion in Leawood, Kansas, that offered the two of them more privacy when she visited. They’ve now been dating for a full year.

“He has done what he can to make his house feel like home to her — even upgrading the kitchen because she loves to cook for him and their friends,” dishes the source. “Friends say this downtime is exactly what Taylor needs and won’t be surprised if it leads up to a wedding.”