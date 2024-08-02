Travis Kelce has torn himself away from Taylor Swift’s side in order to prepare for the new NFL season, as a source close to the couple exclusively tells Life & Style that the pair are both secretly panicked and flustered about how they’ll handle time apart.

“They’ve both gotten so codependent the idea that they won’t see each other for even a few weeks is totally sickening for them,” the insider reveals.

Taylor, 34, was first spotted cheering on the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 34, in September 2023 after rumors about the pair dating had been swirling for months. Taylor joined the NFLer and his teammates after the game for some post-win revelry.

Travis then described the Grammy winner as “pretty ballsy” for showing up to the game and said she “looked amazing” in a September episode of his “New Heights” podcast. By October, fans spotted the couple holding hands during a Saturday Night Live afterparty.

It’s been a “Love Story” between the two ever since.

But now, with Travis preparing for the upcoming NFL season and Taylor readying herself for a European leg of her Eras tour tour next month, the pair’s relationship will be put to the test yet again.

“Taylor is especially freaked out because she’s always got this fear of other women trying to get at Travis hanging over her head,” the source explains. “She trusts him and he’s not done anything to make her worry, but the reality is he’s a guy and there’s always temptation.”

“She’s been burned plenty of times in the past,” the source says. Lucky for the “I Knew You Were Trouble” singer, the anxiety is mutual.

“Travis seems to be just as threatened by all the guys around Taylor,” tells the insider. “He knows he has a woman that many men would kill for a chance with, and he hates leaving her side.”

Gotham/GC Images

“Obviously, he can’t skip out on training camp to follow her around and he doesn’t have more than a day off at a time,” the source tells. “She’s got tour dates in Europe for the next month before she gets a nice long break, so it would make sense for her to just stay put and finish all her dates and do long distance with him for a few weeks.”

Even though the couple celebrated their one year dating anniversary this summer, “If their relationship is as solid as they say it is, that shouldn’t be such a big deal,” the insider says.

“They’re both freaking out over having to take a break and she’s talking about flying back to see him even if she has just a day or two off.”

Taylor, who has received criticism for the liberal use of a private jet, “would fly all night just to have a few hours with him,” admits the insider.

“It’s totally childish and ridiculous to waste that sort of jet fuel and time, but she’s got the means to make it happen and they’re so addicted to each other no doubt she’ll go ahead and do it, even if people are going to tear into her for being an environmental menace.”

All in all, “She doesn’t care about anything but seeing him.”