Bill Maher Says Travis Kelce Is 'Gonna Dump' Taylor Swift

Bill Maher does not think Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are endgame.

The comedian, 68, shared his blunt opinion on the couple during the Monday, July 29, episode of his “Club Random” podcast with guest Haliey Welch, who went viral on TikTok this summer as the Hawk Tuah Girl. Though he said that Taylor, 34, seems like a “lovely person,” he thought she was too old for the football player’s girlfriend persona.

“I just felt like 35 was a little old to be like, ‘My boyfriend’s a football player and I wear his jersey to the game with his number on it!’ I mean, come on,” he said, referring to the early days of their romance when the “Cruel Summer” hitmaker attended Kansas City Chiefs games and often wore the team’s colors or Travis’ jersey number 87 somewhere in her outfit.

Hailey, 21, defended Taylor, adding, “Whatever makes her happy. If that’s what she wants to do and it makes her happy, it ain’t got nothin’ to do with me.”

Who Is Your Favorite Collaborator on Taylor Swift’s TTPD?

Though Bill agreed with his guest, he continued to criticize the relationship.

“He’s gonna dump her, though, You know that?” the Real Time With Bill Maher host said. “With her, it’s like the Gatorade at the Super Bowl, you know you’re gonna get dumped. You just don’t know when.”

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Hailey, who said that she was a fan of the pop star’s music growing up, attempted to see the prediction from a positive angle.

“You gotta think about it this way. If he does that, can you imagine the next album we’re gonna get off of that? It won’t be ‘f–k John Mayer’ no more, it will be ‘f–k Travis,’” she continued, referring to Taylor’s former relationship with the “New Light” singer. Her 2010 hit “Dear John” and other songs are rumored to be about him.

Bill took the TikToker’s comment as a chance to throw another dig at Taylor. “That was a long time ago. Is she still singing about that?” he said, calling it “very tacky” to keep writing songs about her exes. “It does seem like such a recurrent theme. At some point, you just wanna say, maybe you should write a song called ‘Maybe It’s Me.’”

Travis and Taylor started their romance in July 2023 after the tight end attended one of her Eras tour concerts in Kansas City, Missouri. He later told brother Jason Kelce on their “New Heights” podcast that he wanted to give the singer a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it but never got the chance. However, Taylor heard about his attempt and got in touch. They dated in secret for a few months before going public at a Chiefs game in September 2023.

National Day Guessing Game Play now

One year later, many fans are wondering if the couple is headed for an engagement. While they have yet to make an official announcement, a source exclusively told Life & Style on Tuesday, July 30, that they’re both confident marriage will be in their future.

“Taylor sees herself marrying Travis, but she’s not pushing it because she knows what their future holds,” the insider said. “Travis is in it for the long haul, too. He’s been ready to pop the question for a while.”