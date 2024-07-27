Travis Kelce Throws Gloves to Young Swiftie at Training Camp

At Taylor Swift’s Eras tour, young Swifties get her 22 hat. But at Travis Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs training camp? They get his gloves.

During day six of camp at Missouri Western State University on Friday, July 26, the tight end, 34, took a moment to greet fans on the sidelines. He spotted a young fan of his pop star girlfriend in the middle of the crowd and tossed his yellow football gloves, which feature his jersey number 87 on them, over to her.

The sweet moment was captured by the girl’s aunt, Becky Hardin, on video, and she shared the footage on X along with other photos from the day. Becky’s niece was wearing a Taylor-inspired Chiefs T-shirt with the phrase “In my red era” on it. She looked ecstatic as she posed with Travis’ gloves. In one photo, she stood with a group of boys holding signed footballs and a mini helmet.

“Travis saw my niece, wearing a Taylor @Chiefs shirt, threw his glove, missed, pointed at her, and threw again. And I was completely unhinged and lost my mind. Clyde signed the boys’ stuff,” Becky wrote, referring to Travis’ teammate Clyde Edwards-Helaire. “@tkelce and @Clydro_22 The best thank you!! You made training camp so fun #ChiefsKingdom.”

In another tweet, the fan’s aunt added, “We are going to see Taylor in Indy in November and I told her she has to wear it!! We are beaming, it truly is so special to her.”

Becky also responded to haters who argued that the gloves should have gone to “a real fan” of Travis or the Chiefs.

“Some saying they wished a real fan would have gotten the glove. She did. My dads been a fan since the @Chiefs came to KC in 63. Got his first color tv the day before Super Bowl 1 (Chiefs lost). We grew up watching EVERY game. The phone would ring after the last play. my grandpa calling to discuss every snap. Lifelong fans,” she wrote. “Things got even more fun when @taylorswift13 showed up to her first game in Sept. My niece got to let us all know how amazing she is. The dream crossover for an 11 year old.”

Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images

Becky continued, “The @Chiefs have brought our fam together for generations and I’ve always wanted to tell @tkelce @PatrickMahomes and the guys how many memories they’ve given us. We are so lucky to have them — how they treat their friends/fam/and even strangers as role models for our kids.”

Travis and Taylor’s relationship began in July 2023 after the NFL star attended one of the singer’s Eras tour shows. He revealed on his “New Heights” podcast with brother Jason Kelce that he tried to give Taylor, 34, a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it but never got the chance. However, she heard about his attempt and they got in touch.

The pair dated quietly for a few months until she went to her first Kansas City Chiefs game in September 2023. Taylor quickly became a staple at her boyfriend’s games, and she brought with her a new wave of football fans and an even bigger level of attention on the NFL.

Though some NFL fans disagreed with how often cameras showed her on TV at games, the “Cruel Summer” hitmaker told Time in December 2023 that she was only there to support Travis.

“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care,” she said.