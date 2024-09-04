Travis Kelce Slams Claim Relationship With Taylor Swift Is PR Stunt

Ever since Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift went public with their romance, conspiracy theorists started shouting that it was all a PR stunt. Reps for the Kansas City Chiefs tight end have now spoken out and denied the claims.

This week, a photo circulated the internet that reportedly showed an alleged PR strategy with a logo from Full Scope PR, the agency that represents Travis, 34. In the photo, a contract could be seen that was labeled, “Comprehensive media plan for Travis Kelce’s public relations following breakup with Taylor Swift.”

The paperwork also included a part that read, “Example: Travis and Taylor have decided to part ways after careful consideration. They both value and respect each other’s personal lives and appreciate your respect for privacy during this time. They are both committed to their careers and personal growth. They remain friends and wish each other the best.”

Full Scope PR issued a statement denying the contract was real and said that the paperwork seen in the photo was “entirely false and fabricated and were not created, issued or authorized by this agency.”

Continuing, the rep added, “We have engaged our legal team to initiate proceedings against the individuals or entities responsible for the unlawful and injurious forgery of documents.”

Taylor, 34, and Travis began dating in the summer of 2023 after the Ohio native attempted to give her his phone number at her Eras world tour concert at Arrowhead Stadium in July. However, he wasn’t able to do so because of her rules about speaking to people before and after her shows.

“I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings,” Travis told his brother, Jason Kelce, during an episode of their “New Heights” podcast. “So I was a little butthurt that I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her.”

Luckily for the Super Bowl champ, Taylor heard about Travis shooting his shot and gave him a chance, thus starting a whirlwind romance that’s been the focus of media attention all around the world. Swifties went wild when the “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart” singer attended a Kansas City Chiefs game in September 2023, but not everyone was happy with the amount of screen time Taylor received. Several NFL plans griped about the Grammy winner taking the focus away from the games.

Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images

While Taylor has been relatively tight-lipped about her relationships in the past, she and Travis have both gushed about their romance.

“Obviously, I’ve never dated anyone with that kind of aura about them … I’ve never dealt with it,” Travis said during an interview with The Wall Street Journal in November 2023. “But, at the same time, I’m not running away from any of it. The scrutiny she gets, how much she has a magnifying glass on her, every single day, paparazzi outside her house, outside every restaurant she goes to, after every flight she gets off, and she’s just living, enjoying life. When she acts like that I better not be the one acting all strange.”

When the “Karma” singer was chosen as Time’s Person of the Year in December 2023, she revealed that she was “grateful” for the time she got to know Travis before the world found out about their relationship.

“We actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other. By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple,” she said. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date.”