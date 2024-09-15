Taylor Swift Supports Travis Kelce While Wearing Chiefs Dress

Taylor Swift went all out for boyfriend Travis Kelce’s second game of the 2024 NFL season. The “Smallest Man Who Ever Lived” singer showed up decked out in a Chiefs dress as the team took on the Cincinnati Bengals.

Taylor, 34, showed up alongside her mom, Andrea Swift, and singer Danielle Haim, while wearing a T-shirt dress with the Kansas City Chiefs logo emblazoned across the front on Sunday, September 15. The Grammy winner paired the look with black over-the-knee boots and a quilted black purse. Danielle, 35, wore a red halter-style top with jeans and had a Louis Vuitton purse slung over her shoulder.

Taylor’s attendance comes on the heels of her record-breaking night at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards on September 11. The “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart” artist took home seven moon men, making her the solo artist with the most VMA wins in history with 30 total awards. While Travis, 34, wasn’t by her side for the big event, the two had just finished enjoying a weekend in the Big Apple.

After the Chiefs won the season opener in their game against the Baltimore Ravens on September 5, the Super Bowl champ and Taylor were spotted jetting out of Kansas City, Missouri, on a private plane the following day. That night the two hit up an upscale pizza restaurant in Brooklyn called Lucali. The next day, Travis and the Miss Americana star attended model Karen Elson’s wedding at Electric Lady Studios on September 7 and the two looked as in love as ever when they were seen holding hands.

To top off their romantic weekend, Taylor and Travis joined Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, at the US Open. Travis went for what could only be described as “country club chic” with his white cardigan and Gucci bucket hat, while Taylor opted for a red and white checkered sundress. The “All Too Well” singer and Travis hilariously belted out the lyrics to The Darkness’ “I Believe in a Thing Called Love” next to Patrick, 28, and Brittany, 29.

Jamie Squire / Getty Images

Brittany, who’s expecting baby No. 3, seemed confused by Taylor’s love for the 2003 tune in a video clip shared by celebrity blind item account Deux Moi. She turned to Patrick and could be seen mouthing the words, “Do you know this song?”

However, the global superstar and Brittany put the rumors of a feud between them to rest when they were spotted laughing in the midst of an embrace. Whispers of the two women not meeting eye to eye began when they sat in different private suites during the Chiefs’ game against the Ravens. Some speculated that Brittany and the “So Long, London” artist were at odds due to differing political views after Brittany implied her support for Donald Trump after liking posts on Instagram detailing his 2024 presidential agenda.

Taylor has been spending much of her time with Travis since finishing the European leg of her Eras tour, something sources exclusively told Life & Style revealed on August 7.

“She’s had the time of her life performing all over the world but is looking forward to just nesting during her tour’s two-month hiatus,” the insider said. “She can’t wait to root Travis on at Kansas City Chiefs home games and really focus on him without having one foot out the door.”