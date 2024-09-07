Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Celebrate Chiefs Win in NYC

Taylor Swift and boyfriend Travis Kelce looked as chic as ever as they celebrated the Kansas City Chiefs’ first win of the season with a night out in New York City.

Travis’ team took on the Baltimore Ravens in the 2024-2025 NFL season opener on Thursday, September 5, at Arrowhead Stadium. Taylor and Travis, both 34, were spotted in Brooklyn the following night after catching a private jet in Kansas City on Friday, September 6.

The “All Too Well” singer wore a black top with a sheer section that showed off her midriff. She paired it with black shorts, a black blazer, and black knee-high boots. Travis looked equally cool as he sported a cream-colored sweater vest and black and white striped pants. In the photos, the lovebirds were holding hands as they entered the upscale pizza restaurant, Lucali, in Brooklyn.

Taylor has some downtime as she rests up for the final leg of her Eras world tour after performing overseas in Europe for the majority of the summer. While Travis attended several of her shows across the pond, he returned to the States in July to begin training with the Chiefs for their upcoming season.

The Ohio native even joined his superstar girlfriend on stage for one of her performances at Wembley Stadium earlier this summer. Travis surprised the crowd when he walked out with Tay’s backup dancers wearing a sparkly top hat. His job on stage included swooping Taylor up in his arms before carrying her to a couch where other dancers helped her “prep” for her performance of “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart.”

The Super Bowl champ has talked about his time on stage a couple of times, and even confessed that he was the one who suggested he join Taylor in front of a crowd.

Cooper Neill / Getty Images

“I initially mentioned it to Tay,” Travis told his older brother, Jason Kelce, during the July 3 episode of their “New Heights” podcast. “I was like, ‘How funny would it be if I just, like, rolled out on one of the bikes during the 1989 act, that era?’ She started laughing. She was like, ‘Would you seriously be up for something like that?’ And I was just like, ‘What? I would love to do that. Are you kidding me? I’ve seen the show enough. Might as well just put me to work here.’”

He added, “It was the safest option. It’s such a fun and playful part of the show. It was, like, the perfect area or perfect time for me to go up there, just be a ham, and have some fun, not only with her, Kam [Saunders] and Jan [Ravnik], but the crowd and really try and get everybody excited for the rest of the show. It was awesome. I had an absolute blast.”

More recently, Travis recalled the moment when he sat down with Rich Eisen on Tuesday, September 3.

“I’m not going to lie. It wasn’t a lot,” Travis said during his appearance on The Rich Eisen Show when the sports commentator asked about how he prepared for his big moment.“Taylor knew that when the lights are on, I’m going to have some fun. She put me in a position to where I didn’t have to do much for it to be a success.”