Hallmark's Holiday Touchdown Movie: Everything to Know

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s love story is hitting the small screen. The Hallmark Channel announced in June 2024 that it was creating a holiday movie seemingly based on the pop star and Kansas City Chiefs tight end’s popular romance, appropriately (and adorably) titled Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story. The network is wasting no time getting the film into production, so many details about the cast and more have already been revealed.

Where Is ‘Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story’ Being Filmed?

Since the movie centers around the Kansas City Chiefs, it only makes sense to film Holiday Touchdown entirely in Kansas City, Missouri. The holiday flick is expected to feature scenes at the famous GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, where Taylor and Travis’ love story first began. Production will reportedly begin in August 2024.

What Is ‘Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story’ About?

Holiday Touchdown stars Hunter King as Alana Higman, who is “sure that her family’s lifelong history as a Kansas City Chiefs superfans makes them a frontrunner to win the team’s ‘Fan of the Year’ contest,” according to Hallmark’s press release. Meanwhile, Tyler Hines plays Derrick, the team’s director of fan engagement, who is “tasked with evaluating how Alana and her family stack up against the other two finalists.”

“As the pair spends time together, it’s clear there’s a spark between them, but when her grandfather’s (Ed Begley Jr.) vintage Chiefs good luck winter hat goes missing, Alana begins to doubt everything she believed about fate, destiny and even questions her future with Derrick — unless, that is, a little Christmas magic can throw a Hail Mary,” the synopsis reads.

Though the movie does not directly follow Travis and Taylor’s multimillion-dollar romance, Hallmark hinted that it was inspired by the couple by including the Love Story part of the title — seemingly a reference to Taylor’s song of the same name. Additionally, Hallmark’s Chief Brand Officer Darren Abbott seemingly dropped a Traylor Easter egg in his statement about the film.

“With Hallmark and the Kansas City Chiefs both homegrown, rooted in values, tradition and community, there is a special alchemy between these two iconic organizations,” he said. As Swifties know, Taylor’s Tortured Poets Department album features a song called “The Alchemy,” which is believed to be about Travis.

Who Is in the Cast of ‘Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story’?

In addition to Hunter, Tyler and Ed, the TV movie stars Jenna Bush Hager. The Today cohost announced that she would make her acting debut in Holiday Touchdown on July 11, 2024.

“I can’t tell you anything about my role,” she said on Today, adding that she does have a speaking part in the film. “This is what I’ve always dreamed of.”

Hallmark and Travis’ mom, Donna Kelce, then announced on July 13, 2024, that she would also have a role in the movie. “Look who’s joining @hunterking and @tyler_hynes in #HolidayTouchdown: A @Chiefs Love Story! Please welcome America’s football mom @donnakelce to the cast. Don’t miss the world premiere later this year during #CountdownToChristmas,” the caption of the reveal video on Instagram read.

It wouldn’t be a true film about the Chiefs without some key players from the team, so coach Andy Reid and other teammates are expected to make cameos in Holiday Touchdown, as well.

Will Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Be in ‘Holiday Touchdown’?

It’s possible that Travis will make a cameo alongside other Chiefs players. However, that information will likely be kept under wraps until the film’s release. As for Taylor, she will still be on her international Eras tour in August, with shows scheduled in Poland, Austria and England. So, it’s unlikely that she will be involved in Holiday Touchdown.

When Is the Release Date for ‘Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story’?

Though Holiday Touchdown does not have an exact release date yet, the movie is slated to be part of the lineup for Hallmark’s 15th annual Countdown to Christmas celebration in 2024. So, fans should be able to watch it sometime this holiday season.