Travis Kelce’s mom, Donna Kelce, wore Taylor Swift’s Tortured Poets Department bracelet on set of her new Hallmark movie.

While announcing her upcoming Hallmark Christmas movie, Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story, in an Instagram video on July 14, fans noticed Donna, 71, was wearing a gold chain link bracelet that featured the letters “TTPD.”

The accessory is clearly a nod to her son’s girlfriend’s latest album, and it turns out that the bracelet is sold on Taylor’s official website for $40.

Not only did Donna honor Taylor, 34, in the clip, but she also gave a shout out to Travis, 34, by wearing a red and gold Kansas City Chiefs jersey with his number, 87, on the front.

The clip began with the movie’s leading stars Tyler Hynes and Hunter King introducing themselves before they stepped aside to reveal the Kelce matriarch standing behind them.

“Hi, I’m Donna Kelce and I’m in Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story,” she said.

Alongside the clip, the post’s caption announced Donna’s casting in the television movie. “Look who’s joining @hunterking and @tyler_hynes in #HolidayTouchdown: A @Chiefs Love Story! Please welcome America’s football mom @donnakelce to the cast. Don’t miss the world premiere later this year during #CountdownToChristmas,” the caption read.

Several social media users rushed to the comments section to gush about Donna’s casting in the movie, which was likely inspired by Travis and Taylor’s romance. “Mama Kelce has joined the cast and I’m even more excited,” one fan commented. Another added, “We are so excited to have you on our movie, Donna!!! This is the cutest!!!”

Hallmark also released a statement about the casting, revealing that she “will play Donna, the manager of the Kansas City BBQ Restaurant Norma & Nic’s.”

Donna was cast in the movie amid Travis and Taylor’s high-profile romance. The couple began dating in the summer of 2023, while they confirmed their romance when the “Bad Blood” singer attended her first Chiefs game in September 2023.

Taylor and Donna have gotten to know each other well by attending Travis’ games together, while she also revealed she’s a fan of Taylor’s latest album when speaking to People in April.

“I listened to the whole album, and I listened to it all morning long when it was released,” she told the outlet shortly after the album was released on April 19. “I was just very impressed. She is a very talented woman, and I think it is probably her best work.”

In addition to being supportive of Taylor’s career, she has also revealed that her youngest son has embraced his new level of fame since his relationship with the pop star began.

“I think the attention is just part of the whole thing,” she said during an appearance on Good Morning America in November 2023. “He likes attention, so as long as he can handle it, I don’t have any problems with it.”

Donna added that Taylor is a “very nice person.” She continued, “Obviously [she] is a megastar, and I think Travis is embracing [the fame] as much as he can, so I think it’s OK.”

More recently, Donna showed her support for the relationship by sharing a video of Travis joining Taylor on stage during a London show on her Eras tour.