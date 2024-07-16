Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift Seen in Photos With Patrick, Brittany

Brittany Mahomes and Summitt Hogue gave fans a rare look inside Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s relationship with new photos from their recent European vacation. The couple spent time with Brittany and Patrick Mahomes, as well as Summitt and his wife, Miranda Hogue, in Amsterdam earlier this month.

In one shot shared to Brittany’s Instagram page, she hugged Taylor, 34, while Travis, 34, and Patrick, 28, posed behind them. She also shared a shot of herself and Taylor, which featured the pop star planting a kiss on Brittany’s forehead. Meanwhile, Summitt, 31, included a picture of all three couples, with Travis and Taylor standing in the middle. He had his arm wrapped around her and she pulled him close.

The group was able to spend some time together in Amsterdam while Taylor was in the Netherlands for her Eras tour. She played three shows there, with Brittany, 28, Patrick and Travis in attendance for the final concert on July 6. Although Taylor had to be in Switzerland for another show three days later, she was able to squeeze in some quality time with her pals.

brittanylynne/Instagram

On July 12, Patrick and Brittany announced some exciting personal news when they revealed that she was pregnant with baby No. 3. The high school sweethearts are already parents to daughter Sterling, 3, and son Bronze, 19 months.

In the announcement post on Instagram, the pair shared a video of themselves and their kids at a maternity shoot with the baby’s ultrasound. “Round three, here we come,” they wrote. Brittany then shared still shots from the photo shoot a few days later with the caption, “Family of 5 coming soon. blessings on blessings.”

Which Is Your Favorite Taylor’s Version Album?

Brittany got to know Taylor well during the 2023 football season, as Patrick and Travis are teammates on the Kansas City Chiefs. Despite her busy schedule, the “Blank Space” singer was able to make it to 13 of Travis’ games during the regular season and playoffs. She and Brittany often sat together in a private suite and also spent time together on nights out away from the football stadium.

In May, Patrick revealed that he’s part of the reason why Travis and Taylor are together today, as he was the one who invited the tight end to attend the Eras tour in July 2023. “He was sitting in my suite,” Patrick pointed out.

After Travis went to the concert, he gave Taylor a shout-out on his podcast and admitted he wished he’d gotten to meet her and give her his phone number at the show. Patrick said he was the one to push his friend into making a move.

“I was like, ‘Dude, you should go for it. Just go for it,’” the quarterback shared. “And you know Travis, man. He does it. He’s a great dude. I’m glad it all worked out for the best.”

Travis was able to make it to a handful of Taylor’s concerts this summer, but his schedule is about to get even busier with training camp for the 2024 NFL season starting up again.