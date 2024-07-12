Brittany Mahomes Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 3 With Patrick

Patrick Mahomes is adding another player to his team after he and wife Brittany Mahomes announced that she is pregnant with baby No. 3!

The NFL couple shared the big news via Instagram on Friday, July 12, and included their children, Sterling and Bronze, in the announcement video. In the clip, the family was dressed in beige and white attire as they posed for maternity photos in a professional studio. Patrick, 28, and Brittany, 28, danced with their little ones as each of them held baby No. 3’s ultrasound pictures with excitement.

“Round three, here we come,” the pair captioned their joint post.

Earlier this month, Patrick made a playful comment about possibly having more children.

“Maybe we got a few more kids, a few more rings, you know whatever,” he joked during a July 3 episode of the “Riggle’s Picks” podcast.

The high school sweethearts welcomed their daughter, Sterling, on February 20, 2021, and became doting parents. Patrick won his first Super Bowl championship game with The Chiefs the year prior and continued winning on and off the field as he proposed to Brittany in September, days before announcing Brittany’s pregnancy with their first child.

The former professional soccer player and her husband didn’t share photos of Sterling in the first few months after her birth, leading fans to worry about the child’s well-being.

In March 2021, Brittany addressed the concern via Instagram Stories.

Brittany Mahomes/ Instagram

“I have a new daughter and life has been crazy lately. But I just wanted to get on here and say you guys have been the sweetest ever … saying that I look so good and that I haven’t had a baby, and I just want you guys to know that I appreciate y’all,” she said in a series of videos.”

The WAG later added, “[Sterling has] been with us everywhere we go. I haven’t left her for more than a few hours because I’m breastfeeding, so I either need to feed her or pump every three or so hours.”

However, she “didn’t know” what she was going to do about posting pictures of her daughter online because she wanted to avoid her getting “blasted on the internet.”

Brittany and Patrick wasted no time expanding their family further and welcomed Bronze on November 28, 2022. The babies must be Patrick’s good luck charms as he went on to win the 2023 and 2024 Super Bowl titles, collecting a total of three under his belt.

In March, Brittany gushed over how much she “love[s] being a mom.”

“I think I’ve been called to be a mom ever since I was little. Just seeing my kids grow up, and the things that they’re learning, and the things that they’re taking from their dad,” she told SheKnows, continuing, “When we have first experiences with them, taking them somewhere, seeing them happy and lit up and in good spirits when we do stuff, is probably the biggest thing that I enjoy.”