Travis Kelce Reacts to Fan Telling Him 'You Still Got Taylor'

Travis Kelce was able to shake off a bad golf shot during the American Century Celebrity Golf Championship in South Lake Tahoe, Nevada, on July 13, after a fan reminded him who his girlfriend is.

The Kansas City Chiefs star, 34, let out an “Oh no,” after he hooked a drive, but someone in the crowd yelled out, “That’s alright, you’ve still got Taylor,” referring to Taylor Swift. Without missing a beat, Travis responded, “You ain’t lying there.”

NBC Sports shared the adorable moment via their social media pages. Fans on X left laughing emojis in the comments, as one added, “Now that man understood what was needed,” referring to his sense of humor while also making Swifties swoon.

David Calvert/Getty Images for American Century Investments

While at the tournament, Travis shared whether or not he would be making any more special appearances at Taylor’s Eras tour concerts, similar to when he appeared on stage in London on June 23, during The Tortured Poets Department set in a top hat and tails.

“Training camp is going to happen soon but before that, any more plans for backup dancer performances?” the reporter asked, to which the three-time Super Bowl champ let out a hearty laugh.

“I can’t let anything out of the bag but right now I’m in full football mode after golf,” Travis replied. The Chiefs’ 2024 training camp starts with practices on July 21 in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Swifties went wild in the TikTok video‘s comments, pointing out that Travis seemed to be teasing he would be making another appearance on stage at the Eras tour.

“’I can’t let anything out of the bag’ so… yes?” one person wrote, while another added, “He didn’t say ‘no’….”

“So is this bag in Europe or in North America?” a fan asked while another user took his answer to mean, “So definitely a yes to another appearance on the Eras tour lol.”

Gareth Cattermole/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Travis’ last chances to fly to Europe and join Taylor, 34, for a performance before training camp are from Wednesday, July 17, through Friday, July 19, when she plays three sold-out nights in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.

The “Fortnight” singer will remain overseas until August 20, when she wraps up the Europe leg of her Eras tour with five sold-out shows at London’s Wembley Stadium. While fans would love to see a repeat of Travis’ previous Wembley appearance, he will already be in the final stretch of his preseason games.

Taylor returns to the final leg of her Eras North American tour on October 18, with a three night stand in Miami, Florida. Unfortunately for fans, it comes one week after Travis’ NFL week 6 bye week when he would be free to join her. Travis is back to playing on October 20, in a rematch of the 2024 Super Bowl against the San Francisco 49ers.

The 14-time Grammy winner has additional stops in New Orleans, Louisiana, and Indianapolis, Indiana, then heads to Canada to wrap up the Eras tour, which began in March 2023, in Glendale, Arizona. Taylor plays six shows in Toronto before heading to Vancouver, where the tour wraps on December 8. Unfortunately, it falls on a Sunday, and Travis will be at home in Kansas City where the Chiefs will be playing the Chargers on Sunday Night Football.